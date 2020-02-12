Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla reveals he liked Rashami Desai a lot, alleges she changes her relationships every month

tv

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 09:32 IST

TV actor Sidharth Shukla will be seen opening up about his problems with former co-star and current co-contestant on Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai. Promos for Wednesday’s episode also revealed that Vicky Kaushal will be seen visiting the house and announcing an eviction.

Asked about his hot and cold relationship with Rashami, Sidharth says, “Baat nikali hai aapne to bata doon. Mujhe Rashami bahut zyada acchi lagti thi. Fir set pe ek article aya jisme mai kitna problematic hu ye likh ke aya tha aur wo problems Rashami Desai ki thi. Production wale bol rahe hain, ye sab to wo karti hai, aapke naam pe kaise aa gaya? (Now that you are talking about it, let me tell you. I really liked Rashami a lot. Then, an article appeared where it was written how problematic I am on sets. All those problems were Rashami’s. The production guys told me Rashami creates all these problems, how are these attributed to you?).”

Also read: 10 Years of My Name is Khan: Shah Rukh-Kajol’s onscreen son is all grown up, reminisces about experience

Asked about the current status of his relationship, Sidharth said, “Rashami ki relationships to har mahine badalti hain (Her relationships change every month.).” Rashami was quick to respond that she will retort in equal measure - taunt for a taunt and fight for a fight.

Asked about his intentions, given that he met Shehnaaz’s father and has been enquiring about her mother as well, Sidharth laughed. Shehnaaz was also asked about Sidnaaz, whether it is real or just for the game. “Sidnaaz bana isliye hoga kyuki Sid Naaz ikkatthe the. Chaar mahine usne mereko jhela hai, mahaan hai wo. Bahar ja ke clear hoga ki bahar bhi waisi feel hai jaisi idhar hum kar rahe hain. (Sidnaaz was coined because Sid and Naaz were together. He was with me for four months, he is great. Things will only be clear once we step out of the house, whether we still feel the same). ”

Arti blushed as she was asked about Sidharth and said, “Itna smart hai, koi bhi ladki sharma jaegi sir. Par kabhi matthe padna hoga to yahi padega aur mai bhi isiki matthe mai hi padne wali hu. (He is so smart, any girl would blush. If he is meant for me, we will be together).”

The promo also revealed that Vicky Kaushal will visit the house and prank contestants as part of promotions for his upcoming film Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship.

Follow @htshowbiz for more