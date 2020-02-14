Why Asim Riaz deserves to win Bigg Boss 13 finale over Sidharth Shukla, Rashami, Shehnaaz

tv

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 17:25 IST

With just a day to go for the Bigg Boss 13 finale, viewers are already placing bets on who will walk home with the trophy. Asim Riaz, a model and actor from Kashmir, has emerged as a hot favourite. The other contenders are Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh.

This is why Asim deserves to win the Bigg Boss 13 trophy more than Sidharth, Rashami, Paras, Shehnaaz and Arti.

1.Asim has made it all on his own:

While Sidharth, Rashami and Arti are popular faces on television, Paras has been around on the reality show circuit (he won Splitsvilla 5 and was also a part of Splitsvilla 8) and Shehnaaz is a household name in Punjab. Asim, however, was a relatively unknown name before Bigg Boss 13. It is commendable that he has not only won hearts on the show but is poised to win.

2.Asim has the endorsement of none other than WWE wrestler John Cena:

Legendary WWE wrestler seems to have extended his support to Asim, not once but twice. He shared the Bigg Boss 13 contestant’s picture on his Instagram account, sending fans into a frenzy. The latest photo shared by the wrestler was accompanied by the hashtag #AsimRiazForTheWin and ‘Change my mind.’ As fans pointed out, “Only a winner in life can identify the true winner.” Cena has also started following the Bigg Boss 13 contender on Twitter.

3.Asim does not wish ill even for his enemies:

Asim’s nasty fights with Sidharth have given much fodder to the makers of Bigg Boss 13. Despite their rivalry, Asim does not hate Sidharth and when Shilpa Shetty came on Bigg Boss 13, Asim revealed to her that his most special memory on the show was when he won the Sultani Akhada medal and gave it to Sidharth, as he could not see him losing. On another occasion, Asim tried to play mediator between Sidharth and Shehnaaz.

4.Asim wears his heart on his sleeve:

While Bigg Boss 13 has made headlines for its romances, most have shied away from admitting that they are in love, hiding behind the ‘good friends’ tag instead (here’s looking at you, Paras and Mahira). Asim, however, has always been vocal about his feelings for Himanshi Khurana, and even proposed marriage to her when he found out that she was single. Now, that’s some serious commitment!

Happy propose day ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZG4MBB1biN — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 7, 2020

5.Asim takes responsibility for his actions:

Asim decided to put his ego aside and apologise to Sidharth for their fights. He also expressed his desire to end the animosity between them, as the show was almost coming to an end.

