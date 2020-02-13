Bigg Boss 13: Vicky Kaushal to announce Mahira Sharma’s eviction? Watch video

tv

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 14:22 IST

Mahira Sharma is expected to be voted out of the Bigg Boss 13 house on Thursday, ahead of the show’s finale on Saturday. A promotional video for Thursday’s episode shows Vicky Kaushal visiting the house for the promotions of his upcoming film Bhoot and announcing that he would take one contestant with him when he leaves

The promo begins with the housemates waking to up to creepy noises and weird activities like the lights turning on and off. They also find a scary doll in the bathroom area and a headless statue in the bedroom. Everyone is scared and a few start screaming.

Wednesday’s episode ended with Paras being assigned a secret task wherein he was asked to ensure that everyone believes there was some supernatural presence was inside the house. He was allowed to include Sidharth in his plans.Paras was also informed that the task is for a guest who will also instruct him about scaring everyone. Paras and Sidharth succeeded as Mahira was scared even before they began their task.

Also read: Kalki Koechlin shares the toughest moments from daughter Sappho’s birth, thanks her doula. See pics

Vicky, who is watching from the confession room, kept laughing. After coming inside, Vicky met all the contestants and announces the midweek eviction. Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill are the ones nominated for elimination this week. “Arti, Shehnaaz aur Mahira. Aap teeno me se kisi ek ko mere saath chalna hoga. (One of you will have to leave with me),” Vicky says. All housemates get nervous and Arti begins crying as she thanks Bigg Boss. Shehnaaz is also heard thanking Bigg Boss while Mahira hugged Paras Chhabra.

Who should win the Bigg Boss 13 trophy?

Follow @htshowbiz for more