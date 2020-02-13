Kalki Koechlin shares the toughest moments from daughter Sappho’s birth, thanks her doula. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 11:47 IST

Actor Kalki Koechlin, who gave birth to her daughter Sappho recently, has expressed her gratitude towards the help that pregnant women need and get before, during and after their delivery.

“Doula. I can’t experience childbirth and not talk about this word. The word comes from the ancient Greeks and meant ‘a woman’s maid’, it is now a support system of women for women during the process of pregnancy, labour and post partem care. I didnt know about the function of a doula myself until I got pregnant. No matter how much you read up, prepare or ask your doctor, there are challenges in childbirth that one can only know from experience and practice. A doula provides massages, breathing techniques and excercises during active labour, other support like hypnobirthing, a birth plan for the hospital, your first bonding with your baby, breastfeeding and so many other essentials which believe me, when you’re a first time mum, feel like your first day at a new school all over again!”

“In this photo I’m with my doula @newbeginningzz in the ‘transitional’ phase of labour, when you are almost ready to push the baby out and contractions are at their peak. For me it was by far the hardest part (so it’s quite appropriate that the picture is a blur), and without Sanam’s strong hands and steady voice guiding me through the breathing I’m not sure I would’ve been able to bear it. I’ve also had unbelievable support from Reba, a doula from @birthvillageindia who’s constantly checking on me and making sure I’m not alone through all this.

Kalki announced the arrival of her daughter with a post and wrote, “Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal.”

Kalki also posted a family photo that had boyfriend Israeli musician Guy Hershberg and her, holding baby Sappho in their arms as they pose with their doctors and nurses.

