Bigg Boss 13: Did Shehnaaz’s make-up artist suggest she should befriend Sidharth Shukla? Here’s the truth

tv

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 16:30 IST

Model Asim Riaz shocked quite a few people, including Sidharth Shukla, when he claimed Shehnaaz Gill had planned on befriending Sidharth Shukla even before her entry inside the Bigg Boss house. Asim had claimed that Shehnaaz’s make-up artist had suggested that she should forge a relationship with Sidharth inside the house.

Shehnaaz’s make-up artist Rajan Pasi told Spotboye, “It’s not at all true. I didn’t even knew who all were participating in the show except Sana. It’s a known fact that makers keep the participants’ list a secret. So, how can I even advice her to have an affair with Sidharth? I had ‘advised’ her on one thing and that is how to do makeup in my absence.”

Rajan also responded to allegations that he was actually responsible for the rivalry between Shehnaaz and Himanshi Khurana. “I really don’t want to comment on anything for now. Finale is just a few days away and I will definitely talk about it post that,” he told the entertainment website.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai was never bankrupt, actor’s manager refutes Arhaan Khan’s claims of helping her

During his interaction with senior journalist Rajat Sharma who came inside the house, Asim had claimed Paras Chhabra had told him that Shehnaaz should go in and “make Sidharth her boyfriend” for better TRPs. When Paras objected, Asim said he did not mention a name but added that she should go to a famous personality.

Shehnaaz, on her part, clarified that her make-up artist suggested she should express her feelings if she found true love on the show. She added that no name came up when the suggestion was made and she did not even know Sidharth before coming to the house.

After initially trying to get close to Paras, Shehnaaz developed a liking for Sidharth and has been true to her feelings ever since. Though quite childish in her behaviour, Shehnaaz has been clear that she likes spending time with him, wants his attention and gets hurt whenever he ignores or avoids her. Sidharth was initially reluctant but it is now clear that Shehnaaz hold a special place for him and has been with him throughout.

Follow @htshowbiz for more