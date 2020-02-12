Bigg Boss 13 day 136 written update episode 136 February 11: Rashami-Paras reaffirm their breakups, Asim reveals Shehnaaz had planned on making Sidharth her boyfriend

tv

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 00:38 IST

Paras Chhabra and Rashami Desai were exposed to some unpleasant facts about their personal lives on Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 as senior journalist Rajat Sharma visited the house to interrogate contestants on the show.

Here are the top highlights of tonight’s episode:

The episode began with Shehnaaz Gill claiming Sidharth Shukla has an emotional attachment with the show and the trophy. Sidharth, for a change, was seen handling the kitchen duties and joking about how the other contestants make him work. Sidharth then began making fun of Rashami and everyone joined in. Rashami also laughed along with everyone as they cracked jokes on her habit of stealing food and tea leaves. Soon Shehnaaz and Sidharth had yet another banter in bed and it ended in Sidharth asking Shehnaaz to avoid fighting with him for the rest few days but she did not agree.

Also read: To All the Boys PS I Still Love You movie review: Netflix rom-com nails the Noah Centineo vibe

Much to the contestant’s surprise, they saw a Kathghara set up in the living area and assumed that a grilling session by Rajat Sharma is on the cards. The first one to face the wrath was Rashami. Before alleging her for various things, Rajat made fun of Rashami’s stealing. Rajat asked if she is a coward, alleging that she waits for two-three people to support her before she voices her own concerns. He also asked why Rashami took a backseat post Arhaan’s eviction. Rashami claimed to be shocked learning about Arhaan’s truth and then she proposed to him in the next 48 hours. Rajat asked her whether it was a part of her plan. Rashami said that she had no clue about Arhaan’s marriage and kid and she felt that she was emotionally used.

Rashami said Arhaan should not have gone to Himanshi and cried in front of her. He should not have said that his friends thought she is not the right girl for him. Rashami also said he they went to Jaipur where they met an astrologer and he said Arhaan is married and has a child. “I even asked him categorically but he denied saying he had no clue why the astrologer uncle said so. I do’t think I will continue it at all,” she said.

Rajat also took a dig at Rashami’s relationship with Sidharth and dug deeper to ask her about their issues. Rashami said that she finds Sidharth to be a control freak and he always taunts everyone. He also asked what was that one thing that Sidharth wanted to clarify before coming into the house. She replied saying that is very personal. She further said Rashami said they have tried to be friends but it never worked out. She also said Sidharth is a control freak and she does not like it. Rashami claimed they had a phone call after which she had blocked him so he came to her through Arti and wanted to apologise.

Next up Paras Chhabra was asked why he disappeared from the show. Paras said he went low profile after Salman Khan scolded him and after he heard a few things from outside world, suggesting at the controversy around his girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Rajat said it looks like he surrendered in front of Sidharth. Quoting Ghalib, Rajat said Paras wastes most of his time in suggesting things and advising Mahira. Paras said he wants his bond with Mahira to remain intact lifelong but Rajat says Mahira does not look happy with the response. Paras then said he would go ahead only if she wants and will not force upon her. About his clothes and shoes, Paras said he has a stylist who sources his clothes that need to be returned and no one needs to pay for them. Paras once again said he is not happy with how things came out in the open reiterated that he will not carry forward the relationship anymore.

Rajat Sharma then blamed Asim for not controlling his anger. He also questioned him on his friendship with Sidharth whom he once considered to be his brother. Asim said Sidharth provoked him a lot and he doesn’t listen to others and how he also turned a deaf ear to him. Asim admitted he had had a strict upbringing and also has a lot of temper. Asim claimed Paras had told him that Shehnaaz should go in and make Sidharth her boyfriend for better TRPs. Shehnaaz clarified that her make up artist suggested she should go ahead if she finds true love. Shehnaaz added that noone’s name came up when the suggestion was made and she did not even know Sidharth before coming to the house.

When Sidharth was asked about his aggression, he said he realises he is wrong. After videos from episodes of his aggression were shown, Sidharth said it is not really that it is ‘my way or highway’ for him. “Mera bahut strong point of view rehta hai (I do have a strong point of view, though),” said Sidharth adding that he always happens to have a better point of view than others around him. Told that he does not consider others much and he pushed Asim eight times, Sidharth said Asim nudged him and he pushed as a reaction.”Mera bahut emotional bonding tha Asim ke saath jab uske saath mere jhagde hue, aise chote instances pe hue. Mai baseless points nahi uthata, agar mai race me akela bhi bhaag raha hu to mai full speed me bhagunga (I had a strong emotional bonding with Asim and it was weird when we fought over petty issues...I do not raise baseless points in an argument and I am so competitive I will run in my full speed even if I were alone in a race).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more