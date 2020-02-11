Bigg Boss 13: Asim and Rashami’s brothers slam Sidharth Shukla’s aggression as Mahira’s mom justifies it

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma’s mother Sanya and brothers of Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai — Umar Riaz and Gaurav Desai —sat together for a discussion on the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 13. As expected, it was all fireworks.

Talking about Rashami’s friends in the house, Umar said in an interaction with Pinkvilla, “Rashami has been very clear and has been open to friendship with all. She is only clear that she does not want to be friends with Sidharth Shukla. Mahira Sharma did not break her circle of friendship with Paras to talk to others but Shehnaaz Gill did.”

However, he added that it was wrong on Asim’s part to give vent to his feelings, while Rashami and Sidharth were fighting. “That was not right. It looks like he is trying to get attention.” Gaurav also agreed with Umar, while he said Asim was only trying to protect his friend, Rashami.

About Sidharth, both Gaurav and Umar agreed that he is very aggressive and that the show makers have been biased towards him, not punishing him for any of his acts of violence. Mahira’s mother, however, claimed Sidharth’s logic is perfect. Umar then quipped, “Even if he is wrong, he knows how to prove it right.”

Talking about Sanya’s “bedroom comment” for Rashami, Gaurav expressed his disappointment with her and said, “Sorry aunty but I was very upset about the comment. Being a mother and you coming out and talking something like this in an interview is bad.”

Saniya tried to reason, “I never meant bedroom in a vulgar way. I meant andar ki baatein and I had given an interview and cleared it too. If that’s the problem, then there were several things said to my daughter as well. Mahira kachre se uthai gayi hai, Mahira marr gayi, she has been bodyshamed too.”

Gaurav responded, “That happened when both of them were fighting. But usse pehle, Rashami always used to ask others not to tease Mahira about her lips.” Umar also added his bit and said that it was Paras who was responsible for Mahira being bodyshamed. “It was Paras who started the whole discussion about Mahira’s lips.”

Gaurav also called Sanya out for not understanding Rashami’s point of view, with respect to her fights with Sidharth, “You are commenting about Rashami and Siddharth’s fight. If you had commented about Mahira’s fight with Rashami, I would have never said anything. I felt you would come out in support of Rashami at that point, being a mother and a woman.”

