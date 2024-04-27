Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's first look from Ramayana leaked in new pics from set; check them out

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is eagerly-awaited. So far, details about the protagonists have been kept under wraps. However, recently Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's first look as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, respectively, was revealed in leaked photos, obtained exclusively by ZoomTV. (Also read: Ram Navami: A look at who could play what in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana) Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's looks from Ramayana sets have been leaked. (Pic courtesy: Zoom TV)

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana look

Photos of Ranbir dressed in traditional attire as Ayodhya's crown prince, Lord Ram, and Sai in the princess look as Sita were leaked from Ramayana sets on Saturday. ZoomTV took to their social media handles and posted the glimpses of Ranbir and Sai from the sets of the historical epic. The actors are paired opposite each other for the first time.

It has been reported by various entertainment portals that Ranbir is following a strict vegetarian diet and workout routine for essaying the role of Lord Ram. Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shakti Kapoor and others.

Recent leaked pics from Ramayan set

A few days ago, leaked photos from Ramayana set made news. Arun Govil was seen dressed as King Dashrath, while Lara Dutta was in the getup of Kaikeyi. There have also been reports about Bobby Deol, Vijay Sethupathi and Sunny Deol essaying Kumbhkaran, Vibhishana and Lord Hanuman, respectively. Although an official confirmation about the same is still awaited.

About Ramayana

For the unversed, Ramayana is based on sage Valmiki's epic of the same name. Prior to Nitesh, Om Raut had also attempted a cinematic adaptation, titled Adipurush (2023), which failed to resonate with the audiences. Apart from its lukewarm box office response, the movie was trolled for its bad VFX and distorting ancient characters. The movie featured Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.