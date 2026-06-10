When anxiety takes over, it often drowns your mind in a state of worry. Your thoughts race, your heart beats faster, and it can feel difficult to stay present. In those moments, a simple mindfulness exercise known as the 5-4-3-2-1 grounding technique can help bring your attention back to now. Easy to practice anywhere and requiring no special tools, this method has become a widely recommended coping strategy for managing anxiety and stress. 54321 grounding technique: How to use this mindfulness method to cope with anxiety (Pinterest)

The idea behind this grounding technique is straightforward. While anxiety tends to focus on the future, your senses are always connected to the present moment. By intentionally paying attention to your five senses: what you can see, hear, touch, smell, and taste, you give your brain something real and immediate to focus on. This can help interrupt anxious thought patterns and create a sense of calm.

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The 5-4-3-2-1 grounding exercise is often credited to psychotherapist Betty Alice Erickson and has been used since the mid-to-late 20th century as a practical way to manage overwhelming emotions. The technique helps shift your nervous system away from the body's stress response.

Before beginning, some people find it helpful to take a few slow, deep breaths. If possible, sit in a quiet place and focus on the feeling of air moving in and out of your body. Notice how your chest and stomach rise and fall with each breath.

54321 Grounding Technique 5 things you can hear Listen carefully to the sounds around you. You might notice birds outside, the hum of a fan or distant traffic.

4 things you can see Look around and pay attention to details you might normally overlook, such as colours, patterns, shadows, or objects in the room.

3 things you can touch Instead of just touching, feel the texture of your clothing, the chair beneath you, the floor under your feet, or any nearby object within reach.

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2 things you can smell Focus on scents in your environment, whether it is a cup of coffee, fresh air, or even a subtle fragrance in the room.