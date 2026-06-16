Pranayama is an ancient practice that helps you connect your breath, body, and mind. When done correctly, it can support better focus, improve energy levels, promote relaxation, and help you feel more balanced throughout the day. However, many people unknowingly make small mistakes during their practice. These habits may seem harmless, but they can reduce the benefits of pranayama and affect the flow of prana, or life force energy, in the body. 5 Pranayama mistakes you did not know you were making (Pinterest)

Here are five common pranayama mistakes you may not realize you're making and how to correct them.

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1. Practicing right after a meal One of the most common mistakes is doing pranayama immediately after eating. When your stomach is full, your lungs have less space to expand properly. Deep breathing exercises can also interfere with digestion, leaving you feeling uncomfortable.

For the best results, allow your body enough time to digest your food before practicing. Ideally, you should wait at least two to three hours after a meal before starting pranayama. An empty or light stomach allows you to breathe more freely and comfortably.

2. Sitting with the wrong posture If you sit with a rounded back, slouched shoulders, or a bent spine, the flow of prana can become restricted. Poor posture also limits the movement of your lungs and diaphragm.

Sit upright with your spine straight, your chest open, and your shoulders relaxed. A stable and comfortable posture helps your breath move naturally and supports a more focused practice.

3. Breathing only from the chest Many people take shallow breaths that only fill the upper part of the lungs. Chest breathing limits oxygen intake and may leave you feeling tired or restless instead of refreshed.

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Instead, focus on diaphragmatic breathing. As you inhale, allow your belly to gently expand. As you exhale, let it naturally contract. This deeper breathing pattern encourages better oxygen flow and helps your body relax.

4. Practicing in a stuffy or polluted space The environment around you can influence the quality of your practice. If you are breathing in stale, polluted, or poorly ventilated air, it becomes difficult to experience the full benefits of pranayama.

Choose a clean, quiet, and well-ventilated area whenever possible. Fresh air supports healthier breathing and creates a more calming atmosphere for your practice.

5. Doing too Much, too soon It can be tempting to increase the speed or duration of pranayama in the hope of getting faster results. However, pushing yourself too hard can lead to dizziness, discomfort, or imbalance.

Start slowly and focus on maintaining a steady, controlled breath. As your body becomes comfortable with the practice, you can increase the duration and intensity. Patience and consistency are far more beneficial than rushing the process.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not intended to replace professional medical advice. If you have a respiratory condition, heart condition, or any health concerns, consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting pranayama.