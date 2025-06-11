Navjot Singh Sidhu shares how he stood up for Archana Puran Singh before returning to Kapil Sharma's show

Comedian Kapil Sharma recently delighted fans with the announcement of Navjot Singh Sidhu returning to his show. In his latest vlog, Sidhu described his comeback as a "homecoming" and reminisced about playing a pivotal role in helping Kapil launch his own show 13 years ago. (Also Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Salman Khan to be the first guest, confirms Navjot Singh Sidhu in BTS pics) Navjot Singh Sidhu says coming back to Kapil Sharma's show is like Home run for him.

Navjot Singh Sidhu recalls Kapil Sharma being exploited on Comedy Circus

Sidhu recounted his days as a judge on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, where Kapil Sharma rose to fame. He further mentioned that after the show, Kapil joined Comedy Circus, where, according to Sidhu, “he was being exploited and lacked an individual identity.”

Sidhu also recalled participating in Bigg Boss for just a month to earn money to buy a house in Amritsar. After his eviction, he said the then head of Colors, Raj Nayak, agreed to give Kapil a solo show only if Sidhu joined in. Kapil then created Comedy Nights With Kapil, with Dharmendra as the first guest. The show went on to become a massive success. However, Sidhu revealed that due to politics and conspiracies, he had to step away from it.

Navjot Singh Sidhu on returning to The Great Indian Kapil Show

He said, "Wherever I went, people used to ask me, ‘Why aren’t you returning to The Kapil Sharma Show?’ And then, with hard work and destiny aligning, I got the show back when I appeared again. The love that episode received... Coming back to The Great Indian Kapil Show now feels like a Home run and homecoming."

Speaking about Archana Puran Singh, who had replaced him on the show, Sidhu said he made sure to address about her before returning, “Maine Archana ji ke liye bhi baat kari thi. Ki main Durga ka bhakt hoon, yeh kaise ho sakta hai ki unke dil ko thes pahuncha ke main wapas aaun. Vo farmaish bhi maan li and she is with me on the show. Thank you for all the love and affection. I feel honoured to be back on this show (I had also spoken to Archana ji. I am a devotee of Durga — how could I return by hurting her feelings? I fulfilled that request as well, and she is with me on the show).”

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The first season premiered on Netflix in 2024. Following the success of two seasons, the third is now set to premiere on June 21. The show features Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, and Kiku Sharda. This season brings a new twist, offering fans a chance to showcase their talent on stage in every episode.