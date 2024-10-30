Salman Khan warned Tere Naam co-star ‘hungama macha dunga’ if she hit him too hard in a scene. Here's why

Salman Khan shot to massive popularity with the release of Tere Naam in 2003. His co-star Indira Krishnan talked about working with him on the film and shooting a pivotal scene in which she had to slap him. In a new interview with Join Films, the actor shared how Salman pulled a prank when the two of them were about to shoot the scene, which made her scared. Indira played the role of Mamta, the elder sister of the female protagonist Nirjara in the film. (Also read: When Salman Khan warned fans against following Tere Naam's Radhe Bhaiya: ‘Kabhi mat karna’) Salman Khan in a still from Tere Naam

What Indira said about filming Tera Naam

During the chat, Indira opened up about shooting the scene with Salman and said, “Salman pulled a prank on me. He told me, ‘Thoda sa bhi laga na, Indira, toh dekhna mein kya karta hoon. Main hungama macha doonga (If you even hit me slightly, just watch what I’ll do. I’ll cause a huge uproar).’

She then added, "Main itni daar gayi thi, mere haath aise kaanp rahe the jab mujhe thappar marna tha (I was so scared to shoot that scene with him. My hands were shaking when I had to slap him)! But he’s such a lovely person. Itna pyaar diya unhone mujhe! Bahoot comfortably maine kaam kiya unke saath. Mujhe kabhi aisa laga hi nahi ki ye Salman Khan hain. Unka aura hi bilkul alag hain (I felt very comfortable working with him, and it didn’t feel like I was working with Salman Khan. He has a different aura).”

More details

Tere Naam was directed by the late Satish Kaushik. The film also starred Bhumika Chawla in the lead. It revolves around an obsessive lover Radhe (Salman) who is a good-for-nothing college dropout with street-style behaviour. He falls for a girl, played by Bhumika whom he stalks and kidnaps.

Salman is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss 18. The actor will be seen next in Sikandar, which releases next year in Eid.