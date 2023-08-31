When Salman Khan warned fans against following Tere Naam's Radhe Bhaiya: 'Kabhi mat karna'

Salman Khan's Tere Naam was a massive hit. While many continue to criticise Salman for allegedly glorifying behaviour of an obsessed lover and a bully via his film, he had once talked about being scared of the character before signing up for the film. Also read: Salman Khan wishes sis Arpita Khan Sharma on birthday Salman Khan in a still image from Tere Naam.

When Salman Khan urged people to not Radhe from Tere Naam

Salman during his appearance in Aap Ki Adalat was asked which character made her worried the most. He named Radhe from Tere Naam. He said, "Mujhe itna dar laga, ki maine socha mai ye nahi karunga (I thought of quitting)." “Aisa first time hua ki maine picture karne se pehle promotion soch liya tha. Maine socha tha ki sabko bolunga ki ye picture zaroor dekhna, but is character ko kabhi follow mat karna (I had planned already of telling people that please do not follow the character) He is a looser character.,” he added.

He continued, “Yeh ek ladki ke piche pagal ho raha hai aur apni zindagi barbad kar diya. Nahi hota, nahi hota, age badho life me (Radhe is crazy for a girl and destroys his life. You must move on in life).” He also urged people to follow Radhe for his hairstyle and fashion but not his personality.

Tere Naam

Tere Naam is directed by the late Satish Kaushik. The film stars Bhumika Chawla and revolves around an obsessive lover Radhe (Salman) who is a good-for-nothing college dropout with street-style behaviour. He falls for a girl, played by Bhumika whom he stalks and kidnaps. The film was later compared to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh.

Satish Kaushik said Salman Khan was worried about Tere Naam

Talking about it, Satish had told Bollywoodlife, "There are quite a few similarities between Tere Naam and Kabir Singh, especially the way, the hero pursues the girl and some other aspects. In fact, you wouldn’t believe that while shooting the movie, Salman had told me that it would work with the audience, but we’re sending a wrong message to the youth. This isn’t the kind of character we should show to the youth as they could get wrongly influenced by it. Salman has always been very conscious that way in what he shows to his fans on screen.”

