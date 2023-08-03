Salman Khan wishes sis Arpita Khan Sharma on birthday with perfect throwback pic

Salman Khan dug out a rare throwback picture from the family album to wish little sister Arpita Khan Sharma on her birthday. The photo shows Salman in his 'biker Prem era' and Arpita looks adorable as a tiny baby. (Also read: How Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s wedding thawed the ice between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan) Salman Khan's sister Arpita celebrates her birthday today.

Salman is wearing an embellished black leather jacket, white shirt and blue jeans and looks fresh and young. Arpita is in a white frock, holding a magazine in her hand and chewing on Salman's pinky finger. While he looked at the camera, Arpita looked at him. Sharing the photo, Salman wrote, “Happy birthday Arpita @arpitakhansharma.”

Ronit Roy commented on the post, “Awwwwww. That’s so cute. Happy birthday Arpita." Salman's Maine Pyaar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree wrote, “Awwww Happy birthday @arpitakhansharma.” The comment section was also bombarded by Elvish Yadav fans trolling Salman for bashing the YouTuber on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Salman Khan is the eldest son of Salim Khan and Salma Khan. Arpita was adopted by Salim's second wife Helen. The family shares a close bond and often comes together for festival and special occasions. Arpita is married to actor Aayush Sharma and they have two children together.

In an interview with Indian Express, Salman had recalled how Arpita told him about wanting to marry Aayush. "We were doing this film earlier. We still have the script. It was for me but I had passed that age. The title of the film was My Punjabi Nikaah. So Sohail came to me saying that they are planning to look for somebody else. Sohail then told me that he has seen this guy at the gym and thinks he is ideal for the character. So, after two days, I told him to sign that guy and go ahead, but Sohail told me that he’s not been coming to the gym. He used to be regular and then suddenly we couldn’t find him."

"Then one day Arpita called. I stay just one floor below her, but since she called us, we all went to meet her. And, we see this boy standing with Arpita, my father and mother. We had seen him around earlier too. And then Arpita said, ‘Dad, I want to marry him.’ I asked her if he is the guy from the gym, she said yes. I asked Sohail if he is the same guy he thought for his film, he said yes. So I told him, ‘ab toh main free mein film banaunga (I’ll make the film for free with him)’," he added.

