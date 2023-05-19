Bhumika Chawla on her ‘not influenced by Salman Khan’ comment: It’ll be very awkward when I meet him next

Actor Bhumika Chawla’s comment that she was “not influenced” by co-actor Salman Khan garnered a lot of attention and the actor isn’t too happy about it. She believes in was “blown out of proportion” and was presented in a very negative light. Bhumika Chawla was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

She explains, “The entire story was twisted and made to look unappealing, as if I was complaining . But because of whatever has happened, the next time I meet Salman, it will be very awkward for me. I feel embarrassed,” she tells us.

Chawla is disappointed that a simple statement was taken out of context and implied something else. “I was asked if I was influenced by Salman sir, and I said, ‘I do not get influenced so easily’. Influence is a very strong word. When you get influenced by something, you want to imbibe it,” she says, adding, “I respect him (Salman) a lot and I love working with him. But in my field, I’m influenced by Amitabh Bachchan. He is close to 80 and is still working. He is still going on sets with the same enthusiasm and energy, and that’s what I want to be like. Just like a child looks up to someone, I look up to him.” She adds that outside the industry, she looks up to her father with whom,“I have had some very deep personal and spiritual conversations,” she says.

She further stresses that appreciating one person does not mean disrespecting or putting another down. “It’s not a comparative analysis. For example, ‘You acted really well’ does not mean another person did not act well, or ‘You are very pretty’ does not mean another person is not. Each person comes with a different energy and vibe. When I say that I am influenced by Bachchan sir, it does not mean I am putting Salman sir down or criticising him in any way. These are two different things,” reasons Chawla.

The Tere Naam (2003) actor maintains that she’s not one of those who calls colleagues on a regular basis. Hence, she gets all the more affected when she’s misquoted and can’t clarify it. “If I work at a place that has 15 people, it’s not necessary that I’ll be close to all of them. I don’t call Salman sir every alternate day. He may not hold a grudge [against me], but it will be awkward,” she ends.

