HT Interview: Careers in avionics are taking off - here’s what you should know

Avionics — the brain and nervous system of modern aircraft — is evolving rapidly, blending communication, navigation, and safety into one connected ecosystem. In this email interaction with HT Digital, Sanjeev Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Logic-Fruit Technologies, explains how avionics is reshaping both civil and defense aviation, why communication technology lies at its core, and what skills students need to build successful careers in this fast-growing field. Avionics serves as the backbone of modern aircraft, ensuring safety and efficiency through integrated communication systems. (AP File)

To begin with, could you explain what avionics is and why communication technology is considered the backbone of modern aircraft systems? Avionics is the aircraft’s central nervous system — the hidden lifeline that keeps every flight safe, efficient, and in sync. From GPS and inertial navigation to autopilot controls, radar, weather sensors, and even in-flight entertainment, it connects pilots, passengers, and ground crews into one seamless web of intelligence.

At its core, avionics runs on communication. Secure satellite channels ensure pinpoint navigation, subsystems talk to each other without friction, and real-time data flows between cockpit and ground control. The ADS-B system, for instance, continuously broadcasts an aircraft’s position, while weather radar gives pilots live insights for quick decisions.

Cut those communication lines, and modern aviation would be blind and deaf. With them, aircraft gain accuracy, awareness, and resilience — turning the sky into a coordinated network where every signal keeps passengers connected and protected.

How is avionics shaping both defense and civil aviation, and what role does India play in the global avionics ecosystem? Avionics is transforming how aircraft operate, communicate, and stay safe across defense and commercial skies.

In defense, modern avionics deliver precision and protection through encrypted communication, real-time surveillance, and mission-critical automation. Electronic warfare suites, autonomous flight controls, and radar-based early-warning systems give armed forces agility and dominance in complex environments.

In civil aviation, advanced flight-management computers guided by GPS and GAGAN, predictive maintenance sensors, and next-gen air traffic tools make flying safer, fuel-efficient, and more punctual.

India is becoming an integral part of this global ecosystem. With DRDO and ISRO pioneering defense avionics and satellite navigation, and HAL along with private players supporting international programs, the country is emerging as both a supplier and innovation hub. Backed by skilled talent and an expanding industrial base, India is moving from participation to leadership in the global avionics network.

What academic qualifications or specialisations would you recommend for students aspiring to work in avionics or aerospace communication? A bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communication, Aerospace, Electrical, or Computer Engineering is an ideal starting point. Students can strengthen their profiles through electives or certification programs in avionics, embedded systems, or RF communication.

Practical exposure matters as much as academics — projects and internships in FPGA design, signal processing, or digital electronics make a strong impact. Programming skills and familiarity with standards like ARINC or DO-178C can give students a professional edge.

Are there specific Indian institutes or research centres students should consider? Several top Indian institutions offer strong programs in aerospace and communication engineering. The Indian Institutes of Technology (especially Kanpur, Bombay, and Kharagpur) have excellent departments in these areas.

BITS Pilani and leading NITs also provide solid foundations. For hands-on experience, internships or research projects with ISRO, DRDO, HAL, or CSIR-NAL can help students apply theoretical learning to real-world aerospace challenges.

Which technical skills are most valuable in avionics and aerospace communication? Students should develop a balance between hardware and software expertise. Programming in C/C++ and Python, combined with embedded systems design, is indispensable.

Knowledge of digital electronics, FPGA/ASIC design, signal processing, and RF communications further enhances employability. Tools like MATLAB/Simulink, PCB design software, and familiarity with real-time operating systems are also useful.

Just as important are soft skills — teamwork, problem-solving, and the ability to translate technical knowledge into practical solutions.

Yes. Certifications in DO-178C/DO-254 and ARINC 429/818 are valuable for understanding avionics standards. FPGA/ASIC and embedded systems courses offered by Xilinx, Intel, or ARM are also beneficial.

Globally recognised programs such as CSEP and FAA/EASA avionics training add strong credentials, while Indian programs from IISc, IITs, ISRO, DRDO, or NIELIT offer industry-aligned learning opportunities.

What kind of internships or research opportunities help students gain hands-on experience? Students should seek internships at organisations like ISRO, DRDO, HAL, NAL, BEL, or private aerospace companies where they can work on communication systems, embedded hardware, or flight-control software.

They can also gain valuable experience through student satellite programs, national hackathons, and UAV or robotics competitions — all of which build practical problem-solving abilities.

Private industry is increasingly collaborating with academia to offer internships and early-career opportunities in high-speed data acquisition, FPGA design, and next-generation avionics systems, giving young engineers real exposure to global aerospace projects.

What are the biggest challenges in ensuring secure and reliable communication in aviation systems? Cybersecurity is one of the biggest challenges, as both defense and commercial aircraft must protect communication networks from intrusions and data breaches.

Because aircraft operate in crowded and high-interference environments, maintaining signal integrity is another concern. Ensuring real-time reliability over long distances — from satellite communications to encrypted defense channels — demands systems that are both robust and power-efficient, while complying with strict aviation safety standards.

How do you see the future of avionics and aerospace communication evolving in India? The future looks very promising. Initiatives like Make in India, defense modernisation, and ISRO’s expanding space missions are driving innovation in embedded systems, navigation, and communication.

As India’s commercial aviation sector grows, so does the demand for safer, smarter, and more connected aircraft. Together, these factors are positioning India not just as a contributor but as a potential global leader in next-generation avionics and aerospace communication technologies.

With growing private participation in space and defense tech, what career opportunities can students expect in the next decade? The coming decade will open diverse career paths in cybersecurity, RF engineering, satellite communication, embedded systems, and avionics design.

Startups and private aerospace firms are also driving demand for expertise in autonomous systems, AI-driven flight management, and UAV development. This shift allows young professionals to engage with cutting-edge projects, collaborate with international teams, and contribute to India’s expanding defense and space innovation ecosystem.

Focus on strong fundamentals in programming, electronics, and communication systems — but complement that with practical experience through projects and internships.

Stay curious about emerging technologies such as AI, cybersecurity, UAVs, and satellite systems. Networking with professionals, attending industry events, and earning relevant certifications will help you stay ahead.

Above all, remain adaptable. Avionics is evolving rapidly, and those who keep learning and innovating will thrive in this exciting field.