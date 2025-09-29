HT Interview: Why cracking top Indian law schools is harder than IIT — and worth it

With more than 75,000 aspirants competing for just 3,600 undergraduate seats in National Law Universities (NLUs) each year, cracking India’s top law exams is no small feat. Yet, law is increasingly attracting students from tier-II and tier-III cities, women, and tech-savvy aspirants, thanks to expanding career opportunities beyond traditional courtrooms. In this exclusive email interview with HT Digital, Sonal Gupta, Founder and CEO of Maansarovar Law Centre , shares insights into what makes CLAT so challenging, the evolving legal landscape, and how students can prepare to succeed. The legal field is expanding into corporate, tech, and policy sectors, encouraging diverse aspirants, including women. (Santosh Kumar/File)

What makes CLAT such a demanding exam compared to other national tests? CLAT is highly demanding because of its unique structure and competition: High competition: Over 75,000 candidates compete for around 3,600 UG seats in NLUs.

Exam structure: Covers English, Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques. Questions require critical thinking and comprehension, not rote learning.

Low margin for error: Negative marking penalises mistakes, making precision crucial.

How competitive is law really? With roughly 3,600 UG seats for 75,000 aspirants, the competition ratio is about 20:1, which means students are not competing within their local circles but are also up against the best minds nationally. After gaining admission into law colleges, the next level of competition begins from standing out in moot courts, debates, and publications to strengthening their CV, to getting selected for the best internship. For top NLUs, selection is even stricter, often less than 0.5%, making it harder than gaining admission to IITs.

How is the scope of law expanding? Law is moving beyond courtrooms into corporate advisory, technology law, policy, and arbitration:

Corporate Advisory: Strategic legal advice on business operations, contracts, and compliance.

Technology Law: Data privacy, cybersecurity, fintech, AI, and intellectual property.

Policy: Legal input for governments, think tanks, and NGOs.

Arbitration: Resolving commercial disputes efficiently outside courts.

Follow structured, disciplined study routines.

Use active learning like mind maps and mock tests, analysing performance to improve.

Manage time well during exams and answer logically and clearly.

Why are tier-II and tier-III students increasingly choosing law? Improved access to NLUs, social media, and regional coaching make law more attainable. Its expansion into corporate, tech, and policy fields attracts students from diverse backgrounds, promoting inclusivity and merit-based opportunities.

How can students without big city coaching compete? Online resources, test series, and a disciplined routine allow students from small towns to compete effectively. Focused preparation, perseverance, and smart use of technology are key.

What role are women playing in India’s legal future? Women are increasingly shaping the judiciary, litigation, academia, policymaking, and corporate law. Justice B.V. Nagarathna is set to become India’s first female Chief Justice in 2027. Lawyers like Menaka Guruswamy and Karuna Nundy have led landmark constitutional cases, while women are heading corporate legal teams and influencing policy through research and think tanks.

Which emerging legal fields should young lawyers watch? Data Privacy & Cybersecurity: Growing due to DPDP Act 2023 and tech regulation.

ESG & Environmental Law: Companies must meet legal and ethical obligations.

Legal Tech & AI: Automation and AI tools are transforming practice.

Space Law: Governs satellite launches, private space ventures, and international treaties.

Corporate & Compliance Law: Ensures startups and multinational corporations meet legal obligations.

How does a law career differ from medicine and engineering? Law shapes society through justice, governance, and policy, while medicine focuses on health, and engineering on technology.

Law offers diverse paths: advocacy, corporate law, judiciary, policy, and emerging tech fields.

Entry is open from any stream after 10+2, unlike medicine or engineering which require science backgrounds.