Indian Institute of Management, IIT Madras, has started the admission process for the Executive MBA program for working professionals. The two-year program will train mid-career working professionals to lead a modern business organisation. IIT Madras begins admission process for Executive MBA for working professionals

The Institute will conduct the classes on alternate weekends, enabling working professionals to attend. The last date to apply for this MBA program is October 19, 2025.

According to an official statement issued by the Institute, the curriculum is pragmatic and designed to help students gain knowledge through three field capstone projects. The Project work will be experiential, enabling the students to take what they have learnt throughout the program and apply it to examine a specific issue.

The program aims to equip its students with deep functional and broad industrial domain knowledge, enrich them with an integrated perspective of boundary-spanning business decisions, and empower them to lead and contribute to global businesses.

Candidates who have a graduation degree with 60% marks and above in any discipline and a minimum of 3 years of work experience after UG are eligible to apply.

The Institute will shortlist the candidates, and the shortlisted candidates will have to go through the selection process at the IIT Madras campus on November 8 and 9, 2025. The selection process comprises a written aptitude test and a personal interview. The written test will comprise questions on Business Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Ability, and Verbal Ability.

The results for the same will be announced by December 2025 and the classes will commence by January 2026.