Is an Executive MBA still worth it? Insights from SP Jain's Dean of the EMBA program Gary Stockport

In a world where short online courses and certifications are everywhere, professionals often wonder if an Executive MBA (EMBA) is still worth the investment. Dr. Gary Stockport, Dean of the EMBA program and Professor of Strategy at SP Jain School of Global Management, says there are strong arguments in favour of pursuing an EMBA.

In this email interview with HT Digital, Dr Stockport, Dean of the EMBA program and Professor of Strategy at SP Jain School of Global Management, discusses the unique advantages of an EMBA and its role in preparing leaders for an AI-driven future.

In an age of online certifications and short courses, what unique advantages does an EMBA offer professionals? While short executive courses provide quick upskilling, an Executive MBA delivers something far more comprehensive and impactful. Over 18–24 months, students undergo a 360-degree management education that covers accounting, finance, marketing, human resource management, and strategy, alongside electives such as entrepreneurship and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance).

Leadership Development: Through case studies, simulations, and applied projects, students sharpen decision-making and problem-solving skills.

Global Perspective: Many EMBA programs include international immersion modules, exposing students to diverse business environments.

Networking: Participants engage with a diverse, high-caliber cohort, often leading to business collaborations and access to a strong alumni network.

Career Growth: Many EMBA graduates have leveraged their education to pursue senior leadership roles.

How does an EMBA help mid- and senior-level managers navigate AI-driven industries and new workplace dynamics? In the era of generative AI and hybrid work models, an EMBA equips professionals to thrive amid rapid change.

Technology Integration: Modules on digital transformation and data analytics prepare managers to leverage AI effectively.

AI-Driven Decision-Making: Managers learn to analyse AI-generated insights and make informed strategic choices.

Leadership in Digital Environments: Students gain skills to lead remote teams, manage virtual collaborations, and drive performance.

Change Management: EMBAs foster adaptability and continuous learning, critical in fast-evolving industries.

Global Technology Insights: Immersion programs expose participants to how global firms are adopting AI, broadening their strategic awareness.

Flexible Learning: Weeknight and weekend classes offered in hybrid formats — on-campus or online.

Block-Mode Structure: Each module focuses on a specific area, with prerequisites ensuring a seamless learning journey.

Global Immersion Weeks: One-week overseas modules provide international exposure without long absences from work or home.

Supportive Environment: Faculty and program staff actively help students integrate their studies with professional and personal commitments.

What kind of ROI can Indian professionals expect from an EMBA? It is right to point out that investing in doing an EMBA is a significant commitment in both time and money. Therefore, Indian working professionals naturally want tangible returns in career advancement, leadership opportunities and financial growth, and sooner rather than later.

Career Advancement: EMBA graduates achieve accelerated career progression, with many receiving promotions and transitioning over time into C-suite roles within their organisations.

Leadership Opportunities: Through practical learning, students develop visionary leadership skills and strategic thinking.

Financial Return: Alumni frequently report salary hikes during and after the program, along with access to high-value opportunities through an extensive alumni network.

How diverse is your EMBA cohort, and how does it benefit Indian participants? Diversity is a cornerstone of the SP Jain EMBA:

Industry Variety: Participants come from sectors like banking, healthcare, technology, logistics, and consulting, enabling cross-industry learning.

Geographic Diversity: Students represent multiple countries and cultures, enriching discussions and broadening perspectives.

Networking Advantage: Indian professionals benefit from global exposure, fostering international collaborations and career mobility.

The program also allows professionals to experience regional business hubs, develop cross-border perspectives, and gain practical insights into navigating international markets.

Are there scholarships or financing options for Indian professionals? Global EMBA offerings recognises the large financial injection required for studying for an EMBA. Business Schools can offer a range of scholarships and financing options. Merit-Based Scholarships for outstanding candidates. These are typically awarded after a comprehensive evaluation of academic background, work experience, and leadership qualities.

Diversity Scholarships to encourage broader representation. These aim to enrich the cohort with diverse perspectives and experiences from under-represented groups.

Employer Sponsorships where companies support employees financially. Many organisations offer financial assistance and time off, appreciating the value of their employees doing an EMBA from SP Jain SP Jain EMBA offers Flexible Payment Plans, including monthly installments spread across 18 months. These plans are designed to accommodate the cash flow needs of working professionals, typically with families.

What career outcomes and organisational benefits follow after completing an EMBA? For professionals: Accelerated Promotions to roles like General Manager, Director, or VP. EMBA graduates frequently experience accelerated career progression to senior management roles such as business owner, General Manager, Director, and Vice President.

Enhanced Leadership Skills to manage teams and drive innovation. The EMBA curriculum focuses upon leadership development, enabling graduates to lead diverse teams, make better informed decisions, and navigate organisational challenges with confidence.

Global Networks that open doors to mentoring and career opportunities. A diverse EMBA cohort and vibrant Alumni network enables students to broaden their professional network and facilitate mentoring, career, and business opportunities.

Higher Earning Potential due to increased strategic and leadership capabilities. A prime motivator for doing an EMBA is the significant salary increments post completion.

For organisations: Access to leaders who bring fresh perspectives, AI-driven insights, and strategic innovations that boost competitiveness.

What advice would you give to professionals skeptical about investing in management education now? “Investing in management education and doing an EMBA is more crucial than ever before," says Dr. Stockport. An EMBA ensures you remain competitive by providing:

Staying Relevant and CompetitiveIn an era of rapid technological advancement, management education equips professionals with cutting-edge skills to remain adaptable and relevant.

Critical Thinking Skills to navigate disruption. An EMBA fosters analytical thinking and problem-solving abilities to better address complex challenges and make informed decisions in a disruptive world.

Long-Term Career Growth, making it one of the best strategic investments a professional can make. Despite the time and financial commitment, the holistic understanding of business, increased confidence, and long-term earning potential justify the investment.

What’s the future of executive education in the next five years? AI Integration will drive personalised, real-time learning experiences. Generative AI technologies will increasingly support adaptive assessment design and ongoing feedback, significantly enhancing both the efficiency and effectiveness of learning strategies.

Digital Literacy will become a core competency for all leaders. As digital transformation accelerates, leaders must develop strong skills in data analytics and AI to navigate a technology-driven future.

Flexible Hybrid Models will dominate executive education.The EMBA will likely evolve to offer more flexible learning options that respond to diverse learning preferences and busy professional schedules.

Virtual Collaboration will make global networking seamless. Advancements in collaboration tools will allow EMBA students to connect with peers and thought leaders worldwide without geographic constraints.

Lifelong Learning will gain prominence, with micro-credentials complementing full EMBA programs. Executive Education short courses will support continuous professional development and the journey of self-improvement beyond graduation.