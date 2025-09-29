Graduates, Take Note: How to thrive in a fast-changing, AI-driven tech job market

The technology job market is shifting faster than ever, driven by artificial intelligence, automation, and leaner hiring practices. Companies want graduates who can contribute from day one, blending technical expertise, strong communication, adaptability, and the ability to work alongside AI. Traditional degrees alone no longer guarantee career security; students must now prove readiness through live projects, internships, and a visible portfolio of skills. Continuous learning and collaboration with AI are crucial for students to succeed in a rapidly changing industry driven by automation. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)

Ramanujam Thirumalai, Chief Technology Officer of Global Products and Solutions (GPS) at NIIT Limited, believes this transformation is more opportunity than threat. He urges students to embrace continuous learning, master AI as a collaborator, and start building cross-disciplinary competencies early.

In an email interview with HT Digital, Thirumalai shares practical steps and insights on how students can future-proof their careers and thrive in the evolving tech landscape.

The tech industry is seeing layoffs and restructuring. Should students view this as a threat or an opportunity? This is a shift, not a collapse. Like earlier transitions such as client-server, internet, mobile, and cloud - the AI wave is changing roles and required skills. The impact of digital technology is creating new opportunities, but only for skilled talent. Day-one contribution is now essential. Demand is tilting toward people who combine role readiness with the ability to "build using AI." Students should treat current news as a warning to invest in relevant, role-based skills and learn to embed AI in solutions. Start early and build a live project portfolio to prove capability.

How is the entry-level tech job market changing? Companies no longer hire large batches of fresh graduates and train them on the job. Hiring is moving toward pre-hiring internships, work-sample tests, and simulations. Employers look for contributors with job-ready skills, functional competencies, and the ability to use AI effectively. The shape of talent is shifting from I-shaped (single specialty) to T-shaped (depth plus breadth and “build using AI”) and increasingly π-shaped (T-shaped + “build with AI.”)

What’s the best way for students to approach AI as a collaborator? Treat AI like a coach or teammate: give clear goals and context, ask for options, review and iterate. Use it to critique drafts, quiz you, or explain tough concepts. Build prompt discipline (zero/one/few-shot, reasoning) and create reusable “master prompts” for repetitive tasks.

Why is continuous upskilling essential before entering the workforce? Roles change quickly. Your advantage is how fast you adapt. Lifelong learning - "learn, unlearn, relearn" - must become a habit. Degrees show effort, but portfolios and recent skills demonstrate readiness.

Beyond technical expertise, which professional habits matter most? Clear communication, teamwork, adaptability, time management, and resilience remain critical. The World Economic Forum lists six soft skills among the top ten skills for 2027.