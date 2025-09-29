Edit Profile
    North Western Railway to recruit for 2162 Apprentice posts, registration begins on October 3

    North Western Railway will recruit for Apprentice posts. The registration process will begin on October 3, 2025. 

    Published on: Sep 29, 2025 2:39 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    North Western Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC Jaipur at rrcjaipur.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2162 posts in the organisation.

    North Western Railway to recruit for 2162 Apprentice posts, registration begins on October 3 (PTI file.)

    The registration process will begin on October 3 and the last date to apply is November 2, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

    Eligibility Criteria

    The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks ( No Rounding off will be done), in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) / State Council for Vocational Training(SCVT).

    Candidates who want to apply for the post should be at least 15 years old and no older than 24 as of November 2, 2025.

    Selection Process

    The selection will be based on a merit list prepared for all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared based on the percentage of marks in matriculation (with a minimum of50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done.

    Application Fees

    The application fee is 100/- for all candidates. SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Women candidates are exempted from payment of fee. The payment can be made by using debit card/credit card/Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen.

    Detailed Notification Here

