University of Sheffield opens applications for 2026 MSc artificial intelligence for engineering

The University of Sheffield, UK, is now accepting international applications for its MSc Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Engineering programme starting September 2026. This one-year postgraduate engineering course is designed to equip students with advanced AI skills and prepare them for careers in robotics, automation, aerospace, green energy, and biotechnology. MSc Artificial Intelligence for Engineering: The course offers a strong foundation in AI, data science, and intelligent systems, preparing graduates for careers in robotics, automation, and more.(File Photo)

This MSc programme provides a strong foundation in data science, machine learning, and intelligent systems. Students learn how to apply these technologies to engineering challenges such as control, automation, and predictive maintenance. With AI transforming industries worldwide, the course aims to produce engineers ready to lead the AI revolution in engineering and technology.

Informing about the course through a press note, the University said that the participants will gain expertise in autonomous agents, real-time intelligent systems, machine vision, and data modelling. The University offers access to state-of-the-art laboratories, hardware, and software, enabling students to build AI-driven systems from scratch. Optional modules include natural language processing, driverless vehicle technology, and un-crewed aerial systems (UAVs), allowing students to tailor the programme to their career goals.

A major highlight of the MSc is the individual research project, completed under the guidance of world-class academics and often in collaboration with leading industry partners or research centres. This project gives students the chance to apply their AI knowledge to solve real engineering problems.

The course is fully accredited by the Engineering Council UK, the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), and the Institute of Measurement and Control, adding strong professional value for graduates.

Eligibility & Fees:

A 3- or 4-year bachelor’s degree with at least 60% marks in engineering, mathematics, or physics from a recognised university.

An IELTS score of 6.5 overall (minimum 6.0 in each component) or an equivalent English language qualification.

International tuition fee (2026): £32,905 per year.

Graduates will be prepared for careers in AI engineering, robotics, autonomous systems, and industrial automation across global sectors.

For full course details and to apply, visit the official University of Sheffield page: MSc Artificial Intelligence for Engineering