How to download IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 when released at ibps.in, what's next

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims Result 2025 any day this September. The preliminary examination was held in August, 2025.

Successful candidates from the IBPS PO preliminary exam will move to the Main Examination followed by an Interview, which together determine the final selection.

Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO Prelims exam will be able to check their results on the official website — ibps.in - after it is announced.

No hard copy of the result will be sent to candidates, so checking online is the only way to access your score.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Step-by-step guide to download scores after it is declared

Visit the IBPS official website: ibps.in

Click on the link that says “IBPS PO/MT CRP-PO-XV Prelims Result 2025” (to be activated when results are out).

Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password.

Submit the details and the result page will open.

Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

What Happens Next

Candidates who qualify in the prelims will be eligible for the IBPS PO Mains 2025. As per the recruitment notification, mains will be followed by a common interview coordinated by IBPS in consultation with participating banks. The marks obtained in the mains and interview will be considered for the final merit list.

Important Advice for Aspirants

Keep your registration details ready for quick access once the result link goes live.

Regularly check the IBPS website for updates on mains exam dates and admit card releases.

Begin preparing for the mains exam without delay, focusing on reasoning, data analysis, banking awareness, and English language skills.

With the result expected anytime this month, candidates should remain alert and prepared to act swiftly once the link is activated.