Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Eligibility, documents required & more to apply for 30,000 scholarships; check details

The Azim Premji Foundation is accepting applications for Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 that seeks to support girl students from disadvantaged background to pursue college education through an annual scholarship of ₹30,000. Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Applications are open for scholarship cohort 2025. (Image source: azimpremjifoundation.org)

The scholarship is awarded for the full duration of their first undergraduate degree or diploma course.

Candidates hailing from the following states/UTs can apply for the scholarship programme:

Arunachal Pradesh Assam Bihar Chhattisgarh Jharkhand Karnataka Madhya Pradesh Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Odisha Puducherry Rajasthan Sikkim Telangana Tripura Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand

Are you eligible?

To be eligible for the scholarship, candidates need to meet the following criteria:

The applicant should have passed both Class 10 and Class 12 as a regular student from a government school or college in any of the eligible States or Union Territories. The applicant has taken admission in the first year (for academic session 2025–26) as a regular student of a recognised undergraduate degree or diploma course (2 to 5 years duration) at a government or a (credible and bona fide) private college or university, anywhere in India.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR AZIM PREMJI SCHOLARSHIP 2025

Documents required:

When applying, candidates must submit the following documents:

Passport Photograph A 2X2 inch recent coloured photo of your front-face view taken in last 6 months. Selfies or a photo that has emojis, filters, any object covering the face or any other person in it should not be submitted. Signature: A clear image of your signature on a plain white paper Aadhaar Card: A clear, coloured, and unedited soft copy of the front side of your AADHAAR card which has your name, photograph, date of birth, and gender clearly visible. Bank Details: A clear and unedited soft copy of the first page of your bank account passbook which has account holder's name, account number, IFSC, and branch details clearly visible on it. In the absence of a passbook, submit a bank account statement of the last 1 month with account holder's name, account number, IFSC, and branch details clearly visible on it. The savings account should be active. Marksheets: A clear and unedited soft copy of the front side of your Class 10 marksheet Class 10 and 12 marksheet. Applicants must not submit online marksheet or transfer/leaving certificates or documents that are password protected, blur, not clearly readable, photocopy, print outs, cropped or edited, or has emojis or anything else written on it. College Admission Proof: A clear and unedited soft copy of either your Bonafide Certificate OR Tuition Fee Receipt with your name, college name, degree name, course name, year of study, start date of your course, issue date, academic year, and seal/sign of issuing authority clearly visible on it.

Scholarship application process:

The scholarship application process consists of four rounds -

Submission of application forms on the official website Review of applications as per eligibility criteria Disbursement of scholarship in two instalments of ₹ 15,000 Renewal of scholarship for those who want to continue receiving the aid over the year.

For more information, visit the official website of Azim Premji Foundation at azimpremjifoundation.org.