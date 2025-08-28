Central Scholarships 2025: Online registrations underway; check details before applying

The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, has invited online applications for the Central Sector Scholarship Scheme 2025. The last date to apply is October 31, 2025. Applications must be submitted online via the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in. (Unsplash)

According to Kailash Chandra Sharma, Secretary of the Rajasthan Board, students who fall in the top 20 percentile of the board exams are eligible to apply. The 2025 top 20 percentile list and detailed guidelines are available on the Board’s official website. A 5% reservation is also available for students with disabilities in each category.

Students who passed the Senior Secondary Examination 2025 from the Rajasthan Board in Science, Commerce, or Humanities streams and are currently pursuing regular studies in a college or university can apply for the scholarship.

However, Sharma clarified through a press statement that applying does not guarantee selection; the final list will be prepared based on the eligibility criteria set by the Ministry of Education.

Renewal Details

Students already selected for scholarships in previous years can apply for renewal as follows:

2024 selected students - First renewal

2023 selected students - Second renewal

2022 selected students - Third renewal

2021 selected students - Fourth renewal

For renewals, students must:

Score at least 50% marks or an equivalent grade

Maintain an average of 50% across both semesters (if applicable)

Ensure minimum 75% attendance

Remain disciplined and not involved in ragging

For any issues during the application process, students can call the helpline at 0120-6619540.

More information is available on scholarships.gov.in

The scholarship amount will be credited directly to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, so no separate bank details are required.