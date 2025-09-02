BITS Law School commences admissions for 2026 batch, check details

BITS Law School, Mumbai, has started admissions for its five-year integrated law programmes for the 2026 intake. Applications for the BA LLB (Hons) and BBA LLB (Hons) programmes can be submitted on the institute's official website. BITS Law School commences admissions for 2026 batch(Handout)

The programmes are approved by the Bar Council of India (BCI), the institute said.

Students can choose from four specialisations: Technology & Media Law, Corporate & Financial Law, Entertainment & Sports Law, and Alternate Dispute Resolution & Mediation, it added.

Admission to the Law courses at the institute will be based on academic performance (minimum 45 per cent in class 12), scores from recognised law entrance exams (CLAT, AILET, SLAT, MHCET Law, LNAT, or BITSLAT), extracurricular achievements, communication skills, and personal interview performance.

“At BITS Law School, we see ourselves as more than a law school; we are building a learning ecosystem that nurtures curiosity, critical thinking, and intellectual freedom,” said Prof. (Dr.) Ashish Bharadwaj, Founding Dean, BITS Law School.

“The programme has five pillars that emphasise academic excellence, professional readiness, critical writing, mentorship, and personalised academic support. Our mission is to prepare students for successful legal careers while enabling them to contribute meaningfully to society in India and beyond.”

The institute also offers a range of scholarships, including the prestigious G.D. Birla, K.K. Birla, and Sarala Birla Scholarships for Legal Studies, which grant partial to full tuition waivers.

Additional scholarship support is also available for academically meritorious students from financially disadvantaged families and students from diverse backgrounds.