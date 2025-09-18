AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: EAPCET final phase allotment list releasing today

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will release AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 for final phase on September 18, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result on the official website of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in....Read More

The self joining and reporting at allotted colleges will be done on or before September 22, 2025. The classwork will commence from September 19, 2025.

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

2. Click on AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 for the final phase link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The third and final phase registration commenced on September 9 and concluded on September 14, 2025. The web options were exercised from September 9 to September 15, 2025. The change in web options was done on September 16, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on allotment list, direct link and more.