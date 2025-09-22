How to prepare for JEE in 3 months : A strategic approach

For many students, the JEE is more than simply an exam , it's the doorway to the best engineering schools in India. With only three months left, it is easy to feel overwhelmed or like you are lagging behind. But it's not too late. With intelligent planning, targeted study, and a smart approach, you still have time to make significant gains. Utilizing credible resources and maintaining discipline will aid in effective preparation and boost confidence. (HT_PRINT/File)

1. Choose Mentors , Not Teachers - Behind every top JEE rank, there is a student who was mentored beyond the textbooks. Look for support from experienced teachers or coaching platforms, experienced teachers where important; provide students with personal attention, resolve queries quickly, and provide the necessary motivation and accountability students need in the last 3 months, They will help you prioritise focus topics for the JEE and build your confidence (typically referenced by their success rate with other students).

2. Study Smart, Not Long- At this late stage, selective study, will surely take precedence over attempting to kind of re-study the entire content and covering the syllabus again now. You should primarily focus on higher weightage variables and the selected concepts that appear frequently in past question papers. Do not spend an inordinate amount of time right now on the infrequently viewed or asked concept or chapters. That takes a lot of time.Instead, study using the previous year's question papers( and recent trend analysis) which you should be trained to do by now and focus on what really matters, all other high-priority concepts and low priority will most likely further flush themselves out.

3. Test. Analyse. Improve. Repeat– It’s not enough to take practice tests. What really matters is learning from your practice tests. After each test, you should take time to analyse your mistakes. Ask yourself why you lost marks, and review those concepts again. This will be an effective feedback loop that will improve the accuracy and the speed of your performance, which are both critical to passing a timed exam, like the JEE.

4. Stick to a Structured Daily Plan– Poor time management wastes more attempts than difficult questions do. Make a rigorous daily plan for your study times, so that revision, problem-solving and practice tests can all fit into your schedule. Make sure you allocate fixed study hours for each subject, so that nothing is left to the last-minute. Use short breaks to avoid burnout. Even the best use of consistent study time will feel frustrating if you have to adjust to distractions. Consistent study time is imperative , even four well-planned hours of study time each day is always better than ten hours filled with distraction.

5. Utilise Credible Study Resources - At this stage, it is not recommended to bounce around too many books. Stick to one reliable notes source, and your NCERTs, and a few trustworthy question banks. Use quick revision sheets and chapter assignments to help you recall and remember the concepts efficiently and quickly. Quality is now favoured over quantity.

6. Remain Adaptable but Disciplined - Make your study style whatever works best for you. Self-study, recorded lectures, maybe group study. What matters now is you are not spending the time but how efficiently you are using the time. Stay away from distractions and guard your study time.

The right preparation can change everything in three months if you possess the will, discipline, and a sensible plan. Keep in mind that being successful in the JEE is not about studying the most; it is about studying effectively, having consistency, and gaining confidence from practicing.

(Author Dr. Saurabh Kumar is Founder & CEO- Shiksha Nation. Views are personal.)