CLAT 2026: Exam on December 7 - Follow this preparation calendar to secure a top NLU seat

CLAT 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially announced that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 will take place on Sunday, December 7, 2025. The exam will continue to serve as the gateway to the 26 participating NLUs for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs. The exam will continue to serve as the gateway to the 26 participating NLUs for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs. (Representational image.)(HT File)

With the date now confirmed, aspirants must swiftly recalibrate their preparation timelines. Aligning your study plan with the CLAT calendar can make the difference between falling short and securing a top NLU seat.

Why the December Date Matters

The CLAT exam, which used to be held in May every year, has been conducted in December since 2023. The schedule was shifted to help students complete the entrance process before their board exams. This means that students would complete the entry process before the board exams in March or April.

As a result of the changed schedule, September to November are not very crucial for study and practice, and December is an important month for revision and practice, giving your syllabus final touches.

Month-by-Month Preparation Calendar

With less than 80 days remaining, this period is crucial for CLAT preparation. The exam pattern includes about 120 questions in 120 minutes, covering English Language, Current Affairs and GK, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques. Structuring your daily routine is key: spend 2 hours on current affairs including last year’s revision, 2 hours on legal reasoning with case laws and principle-based questions, alternate 2 hours on English and logical reasoning, 1 hour on quantitative practice including data interpretation, followed by 1 to 2 hours of sectional or mock tests with detailed analysis, and 30 minutes for revision using flashcards and error logs.

The 80-day plan breaks into three phases. In the first 30 days, focus on strengthening your base by revising notes, formulas, and legal principles daily. Practice two reading comprehension passages, two legal passages, one logical passage, and 10 quantitative questions each day. Build a GK habit through newspapers and monthly revision materials. Take two mocks per week, focusing on accuracy rather than speed.

From day 31 to 60, shift towards intensive practice and sectional mastery. Take sectional tests every alternate day and increase mocks to three per week. Practice 3–4 sets daily per subject, especially targeting weak areas. Build stamina with timed, two-hour sessions and keep updating your error log.

The final phase, from day 61 to 80, simulates exam conditions with 4–5 full-length mocks weekly under strict timing and no breaks. Analyze accuracy, time spent per section, and missed easy questions. Focus revision on legal principles, landmark judgments, constitutional articles, GK from the last 8–10 months, and quant shortcuts.

In the last 10 days, avoid new topics. Prioritise strategic revision of legal reasoning, constitutional law, legal GK, and quant formulas. Continue daily mocks but with a lighter load. Maintain a balanced routine, focus on mindset and calmness to approach CLAT with confidence and clarity.

What Top Performers Can Do Differently

Every aspirant is working hard to crack the CLAT exam, but successful CLAT candidates don’t just work hard; they work with a plan. They stick to a steady schedule that helps them keep going without getting overwhelmed. Instead of using random books or notes, they pick a few good resources that cover everything they need to know. They treat mock tests like the real thing, practicing under timed conditions to improve accuracy and speed. After each test, they review their errors, understand where they went wrong, and change their approach to do better next time. This way, they keep improving as the exam gets closer.

Things to Remember

The CLAT 2026 application has finally opened from July 2025, and it's time for Candidates to complete and submit their applications by the expected deadline of October 31, 2025. It is important to fill in all personal, academic, and category details carefully and accurately. In past years, many applications were rejected due to mismatched documents or incorrect category information. Make sure to upload a clear photograph and that your signature matches the one on your official ID. After submitting the form, stay alert for important updates. The admit card is likely to be released in the last week of November. The Consortium usually provides official mock tests about three to four weeks before the exam. Also, keep checking the website regularly for any correction window announcements to make necessary changes if allowed. Staying informed will help avoid last-minute issues.

Conclusion

With CLAT 2026 scheduled for December 7, the clock is ticking. The next 75-80 days can define your legal career. A well-structured plan — backed by regular practice, smart analysis, and consistent revision — will set you apart. Law is a field that demands clarity, logic, and confidence. Start building those qualities now, one mock test at a time.

(Author Gautam Puri is Vice Chairman & MD, CL Educate Ltd. Views are personal.)