C.V. Raman Global University (CGU), Bhubaneswar (Odisha): A Center for Engineering Education and Beyond

Amidst the cultural landscape of Odisha, C.V. Raman Global University (CGU) is recognised as a center for academic pursuits, innovation, and opportunities. The campus reflects the energy of young minds engaged in shaping their futures through education, research, and experiences that extend beyond textbooks. C.V. Raman Global University (CGU), Bhubaneswar (Odisha): The Center for Education and Beyond

In an era driven by technology and innovation, universities play a role in shaping future professionals. C.V. Raman Global University (CGU), Odisha, is an institution consistently ranked among India’s institutions by NIRF for nine consecutive years (2016–2024). With its infrastructure, industry-focused learning, and a commitment to quality education, CGU remains a choice for aspiring engineers and scholars.

Sanjib Kumar Rout, President, CV Raman Global University

Expanding Horizons: Academic Excellence

CGU offers a range of UG and PG programs that integrate theoretical learning with practical research and industry collaboration. The university’s focus on innovation and excellence is supported by its 4th national ranking for research initiatives, positioning it as a place for aspiring researchers and problem-solvers.

For the 2024–25 academic session, CGU approved an intake of 1,170 UG students and 162 PG students, indicating its growth as an academic institution. The university's inclusive atmosphere draws students from across India and beyond, promoting diversity in education

A Strong Foundation: Student Strength and Diversity

With a student strength of nearly 5,000 UG and 520 PG students, CGU aims to foster a dynamic learning environment. The university is recognised for its 4th ranking among engineering institutes in the East Zone, reflecting its regional presence in advanced engineering education.

CGU also works to ensure accessibility for students from diverse economic and social backgrounds through scholarship programs, reinforcing its commitment to inclusive education.

CGU aims to build an advanced and creative today for a better tomorrow

Pathways to Success: Placements and Higher Studies

CGU’s record for placements includes a ranking of 9th among India’s private institutes for placements.

2024 Placements: 1,120 engineering graduates placed Average salary: ₹ 4.5 LPA (UG), ₹ 4.85 LPA (PG) Maximum Salary: ₹ 36 LPA (UG), ₹ 24 LPA (PG) Top recruiters: National and international companies



The university also encourages students to pursue higher education, aiming to prepare them for research and doctoral programs.

Investing in Innovation: Research and Infrastructure

CGU's emphasis on research is supported by a ₹45 crore investment in lab infrastructure and ₹1.5 crore spent on library resources in the 2024-25 academic year. The university’s 7 patents filed, 13 published, and 12 granted in 2024 highlight its role in technological innovation.

Through industry collaborations, CGU provides students with projects, internships, and research exposure, aiming to be a leader in engineering education and industry-driven learning.

A Commitment to Excellence: Faculty and Academic Growth

With a ₹63 crore annual faculty investment, CGU seeks to ensure students receive mentorship. The university promotes knowledge exchange through conferences, workshops, and international collaborations, aiming to keep students and faculty aligned with global trends.

A Future Outlook

Through a combination of academic focus, innovation, and industry partnerships, CGU continues to contribute to engineering education in India. Ranked 9th among Indian private engineering institutes, CGU remains a choice for students aspiring to be future industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

With consistent NIRF rankings, research initiatives, and placement opportunities, CGU is working to shape the future of engineering education.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.