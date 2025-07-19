MrBeast’s Coldplay ticket twist has fans tagging their bosses amid Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot ‘kiss cam’ saga

The Internet can’t stop talking about Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR chief, Kristin Cabot, after the duo went viral for their reactions to a ‘kiss cam’ during a Coldplay concert. MrBeast has now joined the conversation, but with a surprise for his fans. MrBeast shared about Coldplay tickets amid the Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot ‘kiss cam’ buzz. (X/@MrBeast)

“I bought two VIP Coldplay tickets and one random person that tags their boss in the replies will win them! (if you win watch out for the Jumbotron),” he wrote. He shared a picture of him holding the tickets.

With over 2.3 million views, his post quickly grabbed people's attention, prompting many to tag their bosses.

Take a look at the tweet:

How did social media react?

In addition to tagging their bosses, people also dropped humorous remarks on the post’s comments section. An individual posted, “I’d like to take my director of HR.” MrBeast responded, “I can make an exception for that.” Another added, “This is tempting me to tag my boss in the post.”

A third remarked, “What if I’m my own boss? Lol.” A fourth wrote, “I own a farm with my wife, so she’s my boss. Does that count?”

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot to be fired?

There have been speculations that Astronomer's high-profile executives would lose their jobs over their viral ‘kiss cam’ moment. The company has addressed the rumours, clarifying that they are not being laid off. However, the Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation.

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly,” the company wrote in a LinkedIn post.

The company further clarified that the woman in the video who was seen laughing beside Byron and Cabot was misidentified as Alyssa Stoddard. “Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video. Andy Byron has not put out any statement, reports saying otherwise are all incorrect.”