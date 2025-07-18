Indian couple also catches Chris Martin’s attention amid Andy Byron–Kristin Cabot moment

The ‘kiss cam’ moment of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot was undoubtedly one of the most viral moments from the Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts. However, there is now a video of an Indian couple that has piqued people's interest and for a heartwarming reason. It shows two engaged fans from Mumbai singing Magic with the band’s lead singer, Chris Martin. Chris Martin with an engaged couple from Mumbai. (Instagram/coldplay)

A video shared on YouTube shows Martin inviting the couple on stage, holding a poster. Their sign reads, “Just engaged, can we sing Magic together?” The singer appreciates the poster by saying it is one of the best he has seen in the world.

“Are you engaged to each other?” Martin cheekily asks and then repeats his question. When they confirm, he says, “That’s better, we don’t need any surprises.”

The couple was invited to the stage after the infamous ‘kiss cam’ moment, in which Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was spotted cuddling HR chief Kristin Cabot.

As the couple introduces themselves, the singer asks where they are from, and they say Mumbai. Soon, Martin sings the requested song with the couple and even tweaks a line to include their names. The video ends with him hugging his fans from India.

“With fans on stage from Mumbai. Chris Martin momentarily forgets which country he is in! (but more than makes it up to the crowd). Music of the Spheres Tour. Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts. July 16, 2025,” the YouTube user who posted the video wrote, adding how the singer mistakenly said ‘welcome to Canada’ to the Mumbai couple during the US concert but immediately apologised. The performer quickly bounced back from the sticky situation with his witty remarks.

Take a look at the video:

What is the 'ColdplayGate' controversy?

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, the high-profile executives of a $1.3 billion tech firm went viral due to their reactions to being featured on a ‘kiss cam’ during Coldplay’s recent show. The couple, initially spotted cuddling, quickly ducked and covered their faces after appearing on the screen.

Andy Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan, who, according to social media claims, dropped “Byron” from her surname on Facebook amid the controversy. Kristin Cabot filed for divorce from her former husband, Kenneth Thornby, in 2018, which was finalised in 2022.

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot are yet to address the controversy.