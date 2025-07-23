Epstein’s brother recalls Trump's crude joke over ‘sleeping with so many married women’

Donald Trump has always attempted to disassociate himself from any relation to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and notorious paedophile who passed away in prison in 2019. Mark Epstein reveals in a CNN interview that his brother Jeffrey and Donald Trump were close friends, contradicting Trump's attempts to downplay their relationship. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton, New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File, TANNEN MAURY / AFP)

But Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, while speaking to Erin Burnett on CNN’s OutFront, cited something different. “From what you know, from what you saw, how close was your brother to Donald Trump?” Burnett asked.

“They were very close,” he repeated. “They were good friends.”

Despite Trump’s repeated attempts to downplay the friendship, CNN’s latest investigation unearthed a trove of photos and footage of the two men together. The report shows Epstein attending Trump’s wedding to Marla Maples and appearing in public with Trump’s children at a restaurant opening.

“I know Donald was in Jeff’s office a lot back in the ’90s,” Mark said. “It’s documented that Donald flew on Jeff’s plane a number of times... I know Jeff flew on Donald’s plane. Also, I don’t know if they’ve ever looked at his flight logs. And they were — they were good friends.”

Epstein’s brother recalls Trump’s twisted banter

Mark then shared a story from 1999. “Well, it was a funny thing,” Mark said. “We were talking and — well, stick a pin in that — a couple weeks or a week before that flight, I was talking to Jeffrey, and he told me that he was talking to Donald, and he asked Donald, ‘How come you sleep with so many married women?’”

Trump’s response? “Because it’s so wrong,” he reportedly replied.

“Now, amongst guys, it was a funny line, and then when we were on the plane a week or two later, Jeffrey asked Donald the same question. I know he did that for my benefit so that I could hear Donald say it,” Mark continued

Again, Trump’s answer was the same: “Because it’s so wrong.”

For Mark Epstein, the story is more than just a crude joke. “It implies a confidence,” Burnett said.

“Yeah, and that’s not the kind of question you ask a casual acquaintance,” Mark agreed. “You know, ‘how come you slept with so many married women?’ That’s a question you ask a good friend that you can get away with asking those kind of questions. So that gives you an idea of how friendly they were.”