What does limited immunity mean? Ghislaine Maxwell-Department Of Justice deal explained

Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice and partner, has reportedly been granted limited immunity by the Department of Justice. Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly answered questions for nine hours over two days after she was granted limited immunity.(AFP)

Under the Donald Trump administration, the DOJ has begun interviewing Maxwell again, for information on the Jeffrey Epstein files – over which the MAGA base is seeing an internal rift.

Trump had initially dismissed the very existence of the files, calling it a Democrat hoax, and something concocted by Obama and the cabal. However, several Republicans continued demanding the release of the files, prompting the most recent DOJ action. So, here is how limited immunity works in such cases.

What is the meaning of limited immunity?

ABC News reported that Maxwell was granted proffer immunity, which is a type of limited immunity. It ensures that her statements and evidences derived from the same cannot be used against her in future prosecutions.

Notably, this immunity is commonly offered by prosecutors seeking to get others to cooperate in criminal cases.

Limited immunity differs in the fact that it does not grant full protection like transactional immunity.

Maxwell's lawyer, David Markus, told the publication “There have been no asks and no promises,” while sharing that his client was asked about ‘maybe 100 different people’ during the interview with the deputy attorney general.

Her lawyer added that Maxwell didn't hold anything back.

Speaking of the possibility of a deal in exchange of her testimony, Maxwell's lawyer told the publication “We haven't asked for anything. This is not a situation where we are asking for anything in return for testimony or anything like that. Of course, everybody knows Ms. Maxwell would welcome any relief.”

Maxwell has already been tried, convicted, and sentenced for sex trafficking underage girls.