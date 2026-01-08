Renee Nicole Good: Minneapolis ICE shooting victim's alleged photo, social media profile surfaces

Several X users shared Good's alleged social media profile. “🏳️‍🌈 Poet and writer and wife and mom and shitty guitar strummer from Colorado; experiencing Minneapolis, MN,” the bio section on the Instagram account read.

“That’s so stupid,” Granger said of her daughter’s death. “She was probably terrified.”

“She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being," Good's mother said.

Renee Nicole Good was identified as the woman fatally shot by ICE agents in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Her mother, Donna Ganger, told The Star Tribune that the 37-year-old was ‘one of the kindest people I’ve ever known’. Now, Good's alleged photos and social media profiles have surfaced on social media. Authorities are yet to identify the victim and confirm these claims.

It is unclear if this is the victim's Instagram profile.

Tim Walz responds to shooting Minnesota Gov Tim Walz said his administration ‘is going to stop at nothing to seek accountability and justice’.

“The State Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are working on the investigation,” the governor said. The state’s emergency operation center has been activated, he said, and the National Guard leadership is communicating with state and local police agencies and the state’s homeland security and emergency management."

“I have a very simple message, we do not need any further help from the federal government. To Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, you’ve done enough."

“There’s nothing more important than Minnesotan safety. I’ve issued a warning order to prepare the Minnesota National Guard. We have soldiers in training and prepared to be deployed if necessary,” the governor added.

Trump, meanwhile, described video of the incident as a ‘horrible thing to watch’ and alleged ‘the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense’.