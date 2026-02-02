Jesus Ochoa: Border Patrol agent in Alex Pretti shooting is a gun enthusiast, ex-wife reveals key details

Alex Pretti shooting update: New information has emerged about Jesus Ochoa, one of the two federal officers who fatally shot the Minneapolis nurse last month. ProPublica on Sunday identified Ochoa, along with Raymundo Gutierrez, as the Border Patrol personnel involved in the shooting. DHS has not confirmed their identities. People visit a makeshift memorial for 37-year-old Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot in January (AP)

The shooting, just days after an ICE agent killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, sparked protests across Minnesota. At the time, the DHS said that Ochoa and Gutierrez had fired ‘defensive shots’.

Read More: Jesus Ochoa and Raymundo Gutierrez: 5 things to know about CBP agents identified in Alex Pretti shooting

Operation Metro Surge The fatal encounter unfolded during Operation Metro Surge, a sweeping immigration enforcement initiative launched in December. ProPublica reported that both Ochoa and Gutierrez are a part of that operation.

Records cited by the publication stated that Ochoa is 43 and Gutierrez is 35, both originally from South Texas. Ochoa joined CBP in 2018. Gutierrez, a Customs and Border Protection officer who entered the agency in 2014, works within the Office of Field Operations and is deployed on a special response team.

Jesus Ochoa's ex-wife speaks up Ochoa's ex-wife, identified as Angelica, told ProPublica that the 43-year-old is a gun enthusiast and always dreamed about working with the Border Patrol. He likes to be called Jesse and holds a criminal justice degree from the University of Texas-Pan American.

She told the outlet that they divorced in 2021. Angelica added that he has about 25 rifles, pistols, and a shotgun.

Thousands of protestors took to the streets to call for a thorough investigation into Pretti's shooting. They also demand that the Trump administration pull federal agents from cities like Minneapolis.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump asked Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem not to intervene in "protests and/or riots" in Democratic-led cities.

"I have instructed Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, that under no circumstances are we going to participate in various poorly run Democrat Cities with regard to their Protests and/or Riots unless, and until, they ask us for help," his post read.