NJ helicopter crash: Video shows aircraft spinning out of control after mid-air collision in Hammonton, Atlantic County

Two helicopters reportedly collided mid-air near Hammonton Municipal Airport in Atlantic County, New Jersey, on Sunday. Two helicopters were involved in a mid-air collision in Hammonton, Atlantic County, New Jersey, on Sunday.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

According to emergency alert pages, the collision occurred near 100 Basin Road. One of the aircraft reportedly crashed into a wooded area. At least one patient has been extricated, and search-and-rescue operations are ongoing as crews continue to look for additional patients.

Several videos from the scene have surfaced, many showing smoke rising from the area. A newly emerged clip appears to show one of the helicopters spinning out of control before going down.

In a Facebook post, the Hammonton Fire Department said it was responding to an aviation-related incident.

"The Hammonton Fire Department, along with assisting agencies, is currently responding to an aviation-related incident in the area of Basin Road and WHP. Please avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to operate safely," the post said.

More details are expected. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.