Carlos Palazuelos: Man detained in Nancy Guthrie case breaks silence after his release | Watch

Carlos Palazuelos: Man detained in Nancy Guthrie case breaks silence after his release
Carlos Palazuelos has been released after being questioned about Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping.
Authorities have released a person who was held for questioning in connection with the alleged kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, KNXV reported. Man, identified as Carlos Palazuelos by his family member, was held in Rio Rico, which is located approximately 60 miles south of Tucson. Earlier, authorities conducted searches of a vehicle and a residence in the city. The location of Guthrie is still unaccounted for, according to officials.
Carlos Palazuelos speaks out on his arrest in Nancy Guthrie case
Speaking to ABC15 reporter Ford Hatchett, the man stated that his wife was the one driving when they were pulled over due to the police pursuing them.
He expressed his shock upon being pulled over, stating that he is unaware of who Guthrie is or the reason law enforcement believed he could be linked to her abduction.
“They told me I was being detained for kidnapping. I asked them, ‘kidnapping of who?’” stated the man, whose identity has not been disclosed by the authorities.
Hatchett shared the exclusive video on X and the man told him that he wants to be identified as Carlos.
“I told them … I might have delivered a package to their house but I never kidnapped anybody.”
Authorities have not verified whether Carlos is the person of interest or if the person of interest has been released.
Carlos Palazuelos mother-in-law claims his innocence
Meanwhile, his mother-in-law spoke to the NewsNation and claimed his innocence, calling him a “good guy”
Speaking to reporter, Josefina Maddox said that authorities were investigating the property that belongs to her.
"(Investigators told me) they had somebody give a tip that the lady (Guthrie) was in the house," Maddox said. “... I don't know who she is. I don't know anything about her. ... I told them you can go in and check the house; there's nobody there. I have nothing to hide. ... They're investigating my son-in-law. ... He had nothing to do with it,” Maddox said, as per CBS News.
According to her, Carlos works as a delivery driver in Tucson, Maddox.
“... They're just invading my property. I told him (an investigator) they're going in and out of my house, taking a lot of pictures and everything. I mean, like, I told him, we're not hiding anything. I gave him permission. You can go and search and there's nothing in my house. You won't find anything because we don't have nothing to hide,” she continued.
Maddox stated that when she arrived at home, she found her son outside the residence, restrained in handcuffs.
Maddox further mentioned that the silver vehicle, which was halted by the authorities during the detention of the person of interest, belongs to her daughter, CBS News reported.
She stated that investigators presented her with the surveillance footage from Guthrie's residence that was made public on Monday, in an attempt to identify the person captured in the videos. However, her son-in-law does not possess any of the clothing that the potential suspect was wearing.
