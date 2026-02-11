Carlos Palazuelos: Man detained in Nancy Guthrie case breaks silence after his release | Watch

Authorities have released a person who was held for questioning in connection with the alleged kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, KNXV reported. Man, identified as Carlos Palazuelos by his family member, was held in Rio Rico, which is located approximately 60 miles south of Tucson. Earlier, authorities conducted searches of a vehicle and a residence in the city. The location of Guthrie is still unaccounted for, according to officials. Authorities released Carlos Palazuelos, who was questioned in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case. He claims he is innocent and asserts that he was merely delivering a package. (Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Is Dominic Evans the masked man in Nancy Guthrie suspect video? Fact-checking viral claims amid links with Tommaso Cioni

Carlos Palazuelos speaks out on his arrest in Nancy Guthrie case Speaking to ABC15 reporter Ford Hatchett, the man stated that his wife was the one driving when they were pulled over due to the police pursuing them.

He expressed his shock upon being pulled over, stating that he is unaware of who Guthrie is or the reason law enforcement believed he could be linked to her abduction.

“They told me I was being detained for kidnapping. I asked them, ‘kidnapping of who?’” stated the man, whose identity has not been disclosed by the authorities.

Hatchett shared the exclusive video on X and the man told him that he wants to be identified as Carlos.

“I told them … I might have delivered a package to their house but I never kidnapped anybody.”

Authorities have not verified whether Carlos is the person of interest or if the person of interest has been released.

Also Read: Are Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni facing any financial woes? Zack Peter claims possibility of jealousy towards…