Carlos Palazuelos: 5 things to know about ‘DoorDash driver’ detained in Nancy Guthrie case as food company speaks out
Carlos Palazuelos, who was detained n connection with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, is not being called a suspect at this time. DoorDash has now spoken out.
The man who was detained by police for questioning in connection with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance has been identified by a family member as Carlos Palazuelos. He is not being called a suspect at this time, according to NewsNation.
Carlos was released shortly after being detained, ABC 15 reporter Ford Hatchett said on X. “He only wants to be identified as Carlos. He says he was held at the scene of the initial traffic stop for hours. Full interview to come soon,” Hatchett wrote.
Carlos has been identified on social media as a “DoorDash driver.” The food ordering and delivery platform has now broken its silence amid the investigation.
Police executed a search warrant at Carlos’ home. Nancy remains missing, a source told the outlet.
Five things to know about Carlos Palazuelos
Here are five things to know after police detained Carlos Palazuelos:
- A senior reporter and NY Post columnist, Paul Sperry, said in an X post that Carlos “delivers packages on contract "for UPS" and drives a white van.”
- Carlos’ mother-in-law, identified as Josefina Maddox, has claimed that he was inside her home in Rio Rico, Arizona, during the timeframe when Nancy went missing, NewsNation reported.
- Josefina insisted that Carlos is innocent, adding that he is a “good guy” who has no criminal record or history of being violent. She said in another interview that they do not know Nancy “at all.”
- It is unclear if Carlos is the individual seen in surveillance photos and videos released by the FBI. Josefina was reportedly shown the clips and images, but denied the man had any resemblance to Carlos.
- Carlos’ nationality remains unknown, but he has been identified as a “DoorDash driver” in various X posts, including a post by Surviving The Survivor Podcast. NewsNation’s Brian Entin also reported, without naming Carlos, that he was detained while delivering DoorDash.
DoorDash speaks out
DoorDash broke its silence after Carlos was detained, saying in an X post that they have reached out to authorities after seeing the reports.
“We are urgently investigating reports that an individual detained in relation to the Nancy Guthrie case was a delivery driver. We have reached out to law enforcement and are ready to support their critical investigation in any way we can. Like tens of millions around the world, our hearts are with the Guthrie family during this heart-wrenching time,” DoorDash wrote.
