Carlos Palazuelos: 5 things to know about ‘DoorDash driver’ detained in Nancy Guthrie case as food company speaks out

The man who was detained by police for questioning in connection with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance has been identified by a family member as Carlos Palazuelos. He is not being called a suspect at this time, according to NewsNation. Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputies block a street where a person was detained for questioning after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home, in Rio Rico, Arizona, U.S. February 10, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble (REUTERS)

Carlos was released shortly after being detained, ABC 15 reporter Ford Hatchett said on X. “He only wants to be identified as Carlos. He says he was held at the scene of the initial traffic stop for hours. Full interview to come soon,” Hatchett wrote.

Carlos has been identified on social media as a “DoorDash driver.” The food ordering and delivery platform has now broken its silence amid the investigation.

Police executed a search warrant at Carlos’ home. Nancy remains missing, a source told the outlet.

Five things to know about Carlos Palazuelos Here are five things to know after police detained Carlos Palazuelos: