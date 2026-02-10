Edit Profile
    Savannah Guthrie provides update on Nancy Guthrie search in new video: 'she's out there’

    Savannah Guthrie says family believes her missing mother Nancy is alive and being held, and urges the public to help find her in an emotional Instagram plea.

    Updated on: Feb 10, 2026 3:00 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    NBC's TODAY show co-host Savannah Guthrie provided an update on the search for her mother in an Instagram video on Monday. She said the family believes that Nancy Guthrie is "out there" and is "being held." The 54-year-old sought the help of the public in locating her mother.

    NBC's TODAY show co-host Savannah Guthrie. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
    I just want to say, first of all, thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have for my sister and brother, and I and that our mom has felt," she said.

    "We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help," the TODAY show host continued. "She was taken, and we don't know where. And we need your help."

    The video was captioned: “please. bring her home. we need you. she needs you. all of you.” Here's the post:

    This story is being updated.

    • Shamik Banerjee
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More

    recommendedIcon
