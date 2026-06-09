Nancy Guthrie update: What did Savannah Guthrie say about her mom? Today anchor breaks down; 'I cry every morning'

NBC's Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie became emotional during a candid on-air conversation with Jenna Bush Hager on June 8. She revealed the toll that her mother Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance continues to take on her family nearly four months after the 84-year-old vanished from her Arizona home. Guthrie admitted that returning to work after two months away from the show was one of the most difficult decisions she had ever made. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

During the fourth hour of Today, Guthrie admitted that returning to work after two months away from the show was one of the most difficult decisions she had ever made.

“I’ve been trying so hard to hold it together,” Guthrie said through tears. “I cry every morning on the way to work, and I cry every morning on the way home.”

Her comments come as investigators continue to look for answers in the high-profile missing-person case, which has sparked national interest.

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What did Savannah Guthrie say about her missing mother? During the discussion with Bush Hager, Guthrie explained that returning to television provides a sense of purpose and normalcy, but the pain of not knowing what happened to her mother remains constant.

“I know maybe people wonder, ‘What’s going on? How is she able to do that job? Is she not thinking about it? Did she forget?’ No. Never,” Guthrie said.

The veteran journalist said she chose to return because her colleagues have become like family and the job gives “a little respite.”

She said, "I don't think if I had any other kind of job, I would have even tried to come back, but I just felt like, 'Well, what else should I do?'"

She believes her mother would have encouraged her to continue moving forward. “My mom would have said the same, like, ‘Honey, just keep going, just keep going.’ And so I am,” Guthrie told Bush Hager.

Bush Hager praised her longtime colleague’s resilience and assured her of continued support from the Today team.

“We’ll have your back. We’ll be with you forever with this,” Bush Hager said during the emotional exchange.