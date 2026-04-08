Craig Melvin makes major flub on the Today show: 5 things to know on Jenna Bush Hager revelation

Craig Melvin made a significant error on the Today show on Wednesday. While the co-hosts were engaged in a discussion about the eagerly awaited sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, the 46-year-old co-anchor mistakenly revealed that Jenna Bush Hager would be making a cameo appearance in the film. Craig Melvin revealed Jenna Bush Hager's cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2, shocking her Today co-host. (AP)

“By the way, you know how that movie’s going to be good?” Melvin said. “You know how I can tell? JBH is in it!”

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Bush Hager expresses shock as Craig Melvin drops major Spoiler about The Devil Wears Prada 2 The camera subsequently shifted to a stunned Bush Hager, 44, who appeared with her mouth agape at Melvin’s unexpected declaration. “I don’t know that you were supposed to drop that bomb, but if you’re…” shocked Hager said. Savannah Guthrie, who made her return to the show earlier this week following a prolonged absence, humorously remarked, “This is live. You cannot tell Craig of anything!” When Melvin said that he believed it was widely known, weatherman Al Roker said, “It is now!” The specific role that Bush Hager will play in the film remains unclear, which features Meryl Streep portraying Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling. Melvin then apologised to Hager, saying “it is my bad”. The Devil Wears Prada 2 to be released on May 1 Among other revelations regarding The Devil Wears Prada 2, EW reported in 2025 that Adrian Grenier — who portrayed Hathaway's romantic interest in the original film — would not reprise his role in the sequel.

EW also verified that Anna Wintour — the former editor-in-chief of Vogue and the inspiration for Streep's character, the ruthless fashion magazine head Miranda Priestly — would not be featured in the forthcoming film, either. In an intriguing turn of events, a recent study by Ancestry.com disclosed that the media executive and the three-time Oscar winner are actually distant relatives. "Well THAT explains EVERYTHING," Streep exclusively remarked to EW in a written statement.

Set to premiere in theaters nearly 20 years after the original Devil Wears Prada's debut, the sequel follows Hathaway's Andy Sachs as she reconnects with Priestly to address a series of controversies surrounding dwindling reader interest in the fashion bible that initially united them, Runway. The Devil Wears Prada was met with rave critical acclaim, achieving $327 million in worldwide ticket sales and earning two Oscar nominations in 2006.

Today is broadcast on weekdays on NBC. The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released in theaters on May 1.