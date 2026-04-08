Dianna Russini net worth: Does Dianna Russini have kids with Kevin Goldschmidt?

Dianna Russini from The New York Times and Mike Vrabel, the head coach of the New England Patriots, are currently facing significant backlash following the emergence of photographs showing them at a luxury hotel. Dianna Russini is married to Kevin Goldschmidt, with whom she shares two children. (Instagram/Dianna Russini)

The pair was seen enjoying each other's company and embracing, leading fans to speculate about an alleged affair. However, both Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini have refuted these claims.

Dianna is wife of Kevin Goldschmidt, whom she started dating in 2015. However, the duo kept their relationship private until their engagement in July 2020.

Goldschmidt was raised in New York and he subsequently earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Penn State University in 2007.

The couple tied the knot in 2020 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, opting for a modest, socially distanced ceremony.

On their third anniversary, celebrated on September 26, 2023, Dianna shared a wedding photo on Instagram, accompanied by the caption: “2 babies. 1 new job. 0 regret. Happy Anniversary to my sweetheart.”

The Penn State alumnus is currently employed as a senior manager at the well-known fast-food restaurant, Shake Shack.

Also Read: Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel break silence on affair rumors after viral Sedona trip photos

Dianna Russini and Kevin Goldschmidt net worth Goldschmidt is reported to earn over $105,000 annually, with some reports suggesting that the couple’s combined net worth is estimated to be approximately $5 million, as per Heightline.

Dianna and Kevin Goldschmidt's kids Following their marriage during the pandemic in 2020, the couple welcomed a son named Michael Andrew the subsequent year.

Michael was born on August 8, 2021, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces, with a length of 20 inches.

The couple welcomed their second child in 2023.

On their second anniversary, which was celebrated on September 26, Dianna shared on social media: “Apparently, a baby for every year of marriage.”

“As my mother likes to yell at us ‘You two need to stay away from each other, don’t even look in the same direction! Enough with the babies!’”

A month later, on October 11, 2023, she announced the arrival of their new son, Joey: "We have had a baby... once more!"