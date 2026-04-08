Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel photos throw spotlight on Redskins' Scot McCloughan affair allegations; ‘not surprising’

New York Times NFL reporter Dianna Russini was reportedly seen with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at Arizona's Ambiente hotel, sparking chatter. As per Page Six, the two were seen weaving fingers together, accessing a roof from a two-bedroom bungalow, lounging side by side in a hot tub and even dancing together.

Notably, both Vrabel and Russini are married to other people, and have claimed they were at the Arizona resort with other people. While Russini was reportedly there with female friends, Vrabel had driven there and then back to their own hotel – about two hours away – after meeting Russini and her friends.

However, the photos have led to speculations about an affair and many have recalled the allegations leveled against Russini by Washington Commanders (then Redskins) manager's wife. Jessica McCloughan, whose husband, Scot McCloughan was the general manager of the NFL team was accused of having an affair with Russini when she was at ESPN.

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One person remarked on the old allegations in the present context and said on X “None of this should be surprising about Dianna Russini. She’s been doing sh*t like this for over a decade.” Another added “Dianna Russini goes back to those Scott McLaughlin days for those redskin fans that remember.”

Dianna Russini-Scot McCloughan affair allegations Allegations of an affair were levelled against Russini by McCloughan's wife, Jessica. On her Twitter (now X) account which has since been deleted, she'd asked Russini “Please tell us how many BJ’s you had to give to get this story?”.

Jessica had also posted another tweet, referring to her husband's ‘new side chick (dianna).’ However, these allegations were not backed by any proof and later Jessica issued an apology via a statement.

It read: “I deeply apologize for the disparaging remarks about an ESPN reporter on my personal Twitter account. The comment was unfounded and inappropriate, and I have the utmost respect for both the reporter and ESPN. I regret that my actions have brought undeserved negative attention to the Redskins organization and its leadership. My comments in no way reflect the opinions or attitudes of the organization and I regret that my behavior has in any way negatively impacted the team and its loyal fan base.”

During this time, Russini's colleagues backed her as did ESPN, agains the wild accusations leveled by Jessica. Jemele Hill wrote on X that Jessica's accusations “reinforced a trashy stereotype about female sports journalists."