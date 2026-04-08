Mike Vrabel wife: All about Jen Vrabel as hotel photos with NFL reporter Dianna Russini go viral

As per the publication, the two were seen having breakfast on the hotel patio and spending time at the pool, lounging side by side in a hot tub. They were also reportedly seen at the private rooftop of one of the hotel’s bungalows. Notably, roofs are only accessible from two-person bungalows. They were also reportedly seen weaving their fingers together and also danced briefly, as per Page Six.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and New York Times NFL reporter Dianna Russini were reportedly seen together at a luxurious hotel . Page Six reported the two were seen holding hands and hugging two weekends ago at the Ambiente in Sedona, Arizona .

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Russini and Vrabel are both married to other people and said they were at the hotel with other friends, who were not visible in the photos. Russini was reportedly staying at the hotel during a hiking trip with two female friends. Meanwhile, Vrabel had reportedly driven up to Sedona for the day with another friend and then drove back to their hotel – about two hours away – after meeting with Russini and her gang.

However, the photos have turned the spotlight onto both Vrabel and Russini's marriages.

Who is Jen Vrabel? Mike Vrabel's wife Jen and Mike met at Ohio State University, where they were both student athletes. Jen noticed Mike in class and got his number through a professor, as per the The Tennessean.

They dated and Jen was still in school when Mike was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1997. Jen graduated the year after that, with a bachelor's in dental hygiene. The couple tied the knot in 1999 and have been married since then. They have two children together – Tyler was born on June 24, 2000 and Carter on Nov. 20, 2001.

Speaking about Jen, Mike had said "I love her to death. She's been through a lot, and she understands this league.”

Dianna Russini marriage: Who is Kevin Goldschmidt? Russini and Kevin Goldschmidt reportedly began to date in 2015 but kept the matter under wraps until Dianna announced their engagement via a social media post.

Goldschmidt was born in Pennsylvania on June 6, 1985. He grew up in New York and has a bachelor's in finance from Penn State University. The two reportedly married during the Covid pandemic and had a socially distanced wedding, as per The US Sun. He's an executive at Shake Shack. The couple have two kids together - Michael Andrew and Joseph ‘Joey’ Kevin.