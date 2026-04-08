Mike Vrabel wife: All about Jen Vrabel as hotel photos with NFL reporter Dianna Russini go viral
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and New York Times NFL reporter Dianna Russini were reportedly seen together at a luxurious hotel. Page Six reported the two were seen holding hands and hugging two weekends ago at the Ambiente in Sedona, Arizona.
As per the publication, the two were seen having breakfast on the hotel patio and spending time at the pool, lounging side by side in a hot tub. They were also reportedly seen at the private rooftop of one of the hotel’s bungalows. Notably, roofs are only accessible from two-person bungalows. They were also reportedly seen weaving their fingers together and also danced briefly, as per Page Six.
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Russini and Vrabel are both married to other people and said they were at the hotel with other friends, who were not visible in the photos. Russini was reportedly staying at the hotel during a hiking trip with two female friends. Meanwhile, Vrabel had reportedly driven up to Sedona for the day with another friend and then drove back to their hotel – about two hours away – after meeting with Russini and her gang.
However, the photos have turned the spotlight onto both Vrabel and Russini's marriages.
Who is Jen Vrabel? Mike Vrabel's wife
Jen and Mike met at Ohio State University, where they were both student athletes. Jen noticed Mike in class and got his number through a professor, as per the The Tennessean.
They dated and Jen was still in school when Mike was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1997. Jen graduated the year after that, with a bachelor's in dental hygiene. The couple tied the knot in 1999 and have been married since then. They have two children together – Tyler was born on June 24, 2000 and Carter on Nov. 20, 2001.
Speaking about Jen, Mike had said "I love her to death. She's been through a lot, and she understands this league.”
Dianna Russini marriage: Who is Kevin Goldschmidt?
Russini and Kevin Goldschmidt reportedly began to date in 2015 but kept the matter under wraps until Dianna announced their engagement via a social media post.
Goldschmidt was born in Pennsylvania on June 6, 1985. He grew up in New York and has a bachelor's in finance from Penn State University. The two reportedly married during the Covid pandemic and had a socially distanced wedding, as per The US Sun. He's an executive at Shake Shack. The couple have two kids together - Michael Andrew and Joseph ‘Joey’ Kevin.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More