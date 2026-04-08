Dez Bryant net worth: Offset owed $8000, former NFL star's shocking claim after Lil Tjay casino shooting
Desmond Demond Bryant or Dez, the former NFL player, claimed that he had beat Offset out of $8,000 but never got the money from the former Migos rapper.
Desmond Demond Bryant or Dez, the former NFL player, claimed that Offset owed him money. The wide receiver who was long associated with the Dallas Cowboys, wrote on X, that he had beaten the former Migos rapper out of $8,000. His statement comes after Offset was shot following a fight at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Monday.
The shooting involved one of rapper Lil Tjay's associates, and followed a fight that broke out there. While a reason for the altercation was not officially given, many have speculated it is over a $10,000 loan Offset took from Lil Tjay for gambling.
Bryant's remarks on Offset owing money has thus drawn more attention, with many seeing a pattern emerge with the rapper.
What Dez Bryant said about Offset
Bryant shared a story of Offset owing Lil Tjay money and wrote “I don’t ever talk about what I do or my relationships with anyone but I’m going to give yall a quick story between me and offset.”
Also Read | Is Offset broke? Migos rapper's net worth in focus as Lil Tjay issues chilling warning after arrest over casino shooting
He added “I beat offset out of 8k he tried to take a nap on me and I go to tap on him to wake him up..telling him I need that 8k..”. Bryant continued “his patnas saw me tapping on him..I can tell his patnas wanted to jump on some bullshit.. I chilled because I was by myself completely out numbered.. so I charged it to the game…”.
He also said “I swear to god Offset reached out to me yesterday 3 hours before he got shot on a money play… I thought about it and said..I’m good.. then I saw the news later on and was like damn…some people don’t play about they money.”
He shared more details in subsequent posts. Bryant also wrote “most importantly I’m not getting mad over nothing I can make within 5 minutes…. Some of us Carry a lot of sense…WTF I look like getting hurt over some money I can make 100 million times… kids don’t ever listen to a fool like this.”
His words have drawn attention to the 37-year-old former athlete's net worth. Here's all you need to know about Dez Bryant's net worth and wealth.
Dez Bryant net worth and wealth: All you need to know
Dez Bryant's net worth as of 2026 is reported to be around $16 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He's played for the Cowboys and also for New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens.
His 2015 contract with the Cowboys reportedly was worth $70 million, with $45 million in guaranteed money.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More