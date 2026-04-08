Dez Bryant net worth: Offset owed $8000, former NFL star's shocking claim after Lil Tjay casino shooting

Desmond Demond Bryant or Dez, the former NFL player, claimed that Offset owed him money. The wide receiver who was long associated with the Dallas Cowboys, wrote on X, that he had beaten the former Migos rapper out of $8,000. His statement comes after Offset was shot following a fight at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Monday. Former NFL star Dez Bryant claimed Offset owed him money amid reports of the rapper getting shot over an outstanding debt to Lil Tjay. (X/@DezBryant)

The shooting involved one of rapper Lil Tjay's associates, and followed a fight that broke out there. While a reason for the altercation was not officially given, many have speculated it is over a $10,000 loan Offset took from Lil Tjay for gambling.

Bryant's remarks on Offset owing money has thus drawn more attention, with many seeing a pattern emerge with the rapper.

What Dez Bryant said about Offset Bryant shared a story of Offset owing Lil Tjay money and wrote “I don’t ever talk about what I do or my relationships with anyone but I’m going to give yall a quick story between me and offset.”

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He added “I beat offset out of 8k he tried to take a nap on me and I go to tap on him to wake him up..telling him I need that 8k..”. Bryant continued “his patnas saw me tapping on him..I can tell his patnas wanted to jump on some bullshit.. I chilled because I was by myself completely out numbered.. so I charged it to the game…”.

He also said “I swear to god Offset reached out to me yesterday 3 hours before he got shot on a money play… I thought about it and said..I’m good.. then I saw the news later on and was like damn…some people don’t play about they money.”