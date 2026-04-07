Lil Tjay vs Offset net worth: Who has more wealth? 5 things to know after Florida shooting

Rapper Lil Tjay was taken into custody in Broward County on Monday, NBC News reported, citing official records. The arrest comes after Tjay's rapper rejected his involvement in Offset's shooting which took place at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood. The shooting resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to Offset. Rapper Lil Tjay was arrested in Broward County amid allegations linked to Offset's shooting, which caused non-life-threatening injuries (@Akademiks/AP)

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Charges against Lil Tjay and 5 things to know after Offset shooting Lil Tjay, whose birth name is Tione Jayden Merritt, faces charges of disorderly conduct, and he was detained by the Seminole Police, as per Broward Jail records. The arrested rapper also posed for a mugshot, as per TMZ. A representative for the Offset verified the shooting in a statement to NBC News, noting that he was hospitalized and receiving medical attention. He is stable and under close observation, the representative stated. The Seminole Police Department reported that a person was hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening following an “incident” that occurred after 7 pm in the valet area outside the Hard Rock casino. At that time, the police did not disclose the identity of the victim. Earlier, the officials said they have arrested two person and an investigating is underway. “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources and verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors,” stated Tjay's attorney. Lil Tjay vs Offset net worth: Who is richer? Offset has amassed a considerable fortune that showcases over ten years at the pinnacle of hip-hop. His journey includes chart-topping collaborations with Migos, individual achievements, and various business endeavors, all contributing to a continually expanding financial portfolio—even as he frequently makes headlines for matters outside of music.

As of 2026, Offset's net worth is estimated to be $40 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Although estimates differ based on the source, his wealth is derived from a mix of music sales and streaming income, touring and live performances, brand endorsements and partnerships and business ventures and investments.

On the other hand, Lil Tjay has an estimated net worth of $6 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He rose to prominence as one of the most promising young talents in hip-hop during the late 2010s.