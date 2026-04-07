Melania Trump issues 9-word message for kids in war zones amid US-Iran conflict, ‘Well, all of this is…’
Melania and Donald Trump hosted the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House, where they answered media questions.
First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump on Monday hosted annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House.
Following the First Couple's introductory remarks, Melania and Trump answered several inquiries from the media before joining families and their children for the Easter Egg Roll celebrations. While the majority of questions were directed at Trump concerning the Iran war, one reporter posed the final question to the first lady.
The camera zoomed in on Melania, who had her hands in her pockets next to the Easter Bunny. When asked about her message to children in conflict zones, Melania replied with a succinct nine-word statement: “Well, all of this is happening for their future.”
Also Read: Easter Egg Roll White House celebrations in photos: Trump family, Melania and NASA astronaut mascot steal limelight
The First Lady went on to state, “So they will be safe in years to come.” Melania suggested that the war would ultimately benefit children.
Her comments came after Trump addressed inquiries regarding the Iran war before his 1 p.m. ET press briefing concerning the ongoing conflict. He mentioned that he was engaged in talks with Iran's new government, as he referred to it, while also asserting that the Iranian people support the war.
Netizens react to Melania Trump's message
Melania Trump's message drew attention of several social media users, with many denouncing her remarks.
“When these kids remember they will look at us as all Americans are evil and killers. The pictures they will carry in their minds will be a lasting memory until they die. We haven’t made anything better. We just stirred up a hornets nest that will get even bigger,” one person wrote.
“Send barron trump for this noble cause then. The kids in the war zone are the resistance fighters of tmrwo n we dare not judge them,” another stated.
“I can't have a future if I'm dead,” a third person commented.
During a press briefing, President Trump made a bizarre claim, saying, “The Iranian people, when they don't hear bombs go off, they're upset. They want to hear bombs because they want to be free.”
This statement arises as the president's approval ratings decline in the context of the Iran conflict, which has resulted in the national average gas price exceeding $4 per gallon, as reported by AAA's daily fuel price tracker.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More