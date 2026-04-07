Melania Trump issues 9-word message for kids in war zones amid US-Iran conflict, ‘Well, all of this is…’

First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump on Monday hosted annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House. First Lady Melania Trump, right, and US President Donald Trump, during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, April 6, 2026. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

Following the First Couple's introductory remarks, Melania and Trump answered several inquiries from the media before joining families and their children for the Easter Egg Roll celebrations. While the majority of questions were directed at Trump concerning the Iran war, one reporter posed the final question to the first lady.

The camera zoomed in on Melania, who had her hands in her pockets next to the Easter Bunny. When asked about her message to children in conflict zones, Melania replied with a succinct nine-word statement: “Well, all of this is happening for their future.”

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The First Lady went on to state, “So they will be safe in years to come.” Melania suggested that the war would ultimately benefit children.

Her comments came after Trump addressed inquiries regarding the Iran war before his 1 p.m. ET press briefing concerning the ongoing conflict. He mentioned that he was engaged in talks with Iran's new government, as he referred to it, while also asserting that the Iranian people support the war.