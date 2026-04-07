Lil Tjay arrested after Offset shooting in Florida, poses for mugshot
Lil Tjay was arrested in Florida following an incident related to Offset's shooting.
Lil Tjay has been arrested after Offset shooting incident, as reported by TMZ. He was taken into custody on Monday evening by law enforcement in Florida and subsequently booked into the Broward County Jail for misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray, as per the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
The arrest comes after Tjay's lawyer denied his involvement in Offset's shooting.
“We are issuing this release in regards to false rumours that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, which resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” Attorney Dawn Florio said.
“Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumours,” she added.
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Lil Tjay's mugshot revealed
The 24-year-old also had his mugshot taken while being held on a $500 bond.
According to the Seminole Police Department, Tjay was engaged in a confrontation before Offset was shot. Authorities stated that a second person was held at the location, but has not faced any charges.
Offset is ‘fine’
Offset was shot on Monday evening near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL, as per the hip hop star's representative.
The representative further said that Offset is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition. The spokesperson mentioned that Offset is “fine,” but is under close observation.
Earlier, the Seminole Police Department released a statement confirming their awareness of an incident that took place in the hotel's valet area, where one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.
Authorities also reported that two persons have been detained as part of the ongoing investigation, while hotel operations have resumed normalcy with no threat posed to the public.
Offset, a resident of the Atlanta region, is the father of three children with Cardi B and rose to prominence as a member of the musical group Migos.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More