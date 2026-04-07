Lil Tjay arrested after Offset shooting in Florida, poses for mugshot

Lil Tjay has been arrested after Offset shooting incident, as reported by TMZ. He was taken into custody on Monday evening by law enforcement in Florida and subsequently booked into the Broward County Jail for misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray, as per the Broward County Sheriff's Office. Lil Tjay had accused Offset of having a gambling problem and ducking out on a $10,000 loan, as per reports from last year. (X/@TommyGoBrazy)

The arrest comes after Tjay's lawyer denied his involvement in Offset's shooting.

“We are issuing this release in regards to false rumours that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, which resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” Attorney Dawn Florio said.

“Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumours,” she added.

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Lil Tjay's mugshot revealed The 24-year-old also had his mugshot taken while being held on a $500 bond.

According to the Seminole Police Department, Tjay was engaged in a confrontation before Offset was shot. Authorities stated that a second person was held at the location, but has not faced any charges.