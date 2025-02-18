Lil Tjay spits on a security guard during boxing match altercation, netizens say ‘disrespectful’

Rapper Lil Tjay was involved in an altercation with a security guard during a recent boxing match at Madison Square Garden. The incident, which caught the attention of fans and onlookers, left many questioning what sparked the confrontation. As details surrounding the incident remain unclear, social media has erupted with reactions, with netizens offering their opinions and speculations on the matter via social media. Lil Tjay's recent confrontation with a security guard at a boxing match has gone viral. The incident escalated when Tjay spat at the guard.(@liltjay/Instagram)

Rapper Lil Tjay spits on a security guard amid the fight

The fight between the rapper and the security guard after Tjay made an appearance at the match scheduled between Olympic silver medalists Keyshawn Davis and Denys Berinchyk. According to a clip shared on TikTok via username tjayy.ldnn, the security personnel could be seen losing his temper with the musician at the sports event.

As the situation appeared to get out of control, a third unknown person moved forward to interject the fight. However, Tjay proceeded to spit on the security guard amid the heat-up situation. The clips of the fight have since been going viral on various social media platforms with fans debating the rapper’s actions and speculating the reason behind it.

Fans react to Lil Tjay’s viral fight video

A user on X wrote, “When we gone pack this mane up… He’s obviously the problem.” A second user wrote, “N***** should’ve shot him a few more times cuz he been tweakin out.” A third user wrote, “A cornball whose 15 mins of fame are up. Nothing ever music related just straight being reckless and undisciplined. You’d think after being shot up, you’d approach life differently.”

Another user wrote, “I would’ve knocked his goofy a** out of I was security & in NY spitting in someone in NY is assault," while another user wrote, “Nah they need to press charges for him spitting in that guards face wtf!” A user simply wrote, “disrespectful.”